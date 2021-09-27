News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
'Very disappointing' - Vandals smash and burn toilets

Daniel Hickey

Published: 4:24 PM September 27, 2021    Updated: 4:31 PM September 27, 2021
The smashed up toilet on the West Promenade, Cromer, and inset, Steve Blatch.

The smashed up toilet on the West Promenade, Cromer, and inset, Steve Blatch. - Credit: NNDC

Two accessible toilets in Cromer were badly damaged when vandals started fires and smashed fittings.

Public conveniences at the North Norfolk Visitor Centre and the West Promenade were targeted, with significant and extensive damages caused over the weekend.

The full extent or cost of the damage is not yet known, but the toilets are badly smoke-damaged, with the sinks and toilets also nearly destroyed in the West Promenade facility.

Steve Blatch, North Norfolk District Council chief executive, said: “We’re extremely disappointed to once again see toilets in the district being vandalised, in this case two accessible toilets in Cromer where fires were started and fittings smashed over the weekend.

“There have been a number of such incidents in recent weeks and every time they occur, this leads to toilets being closed for repairs and money needing to be spent on those repairs which the council would much prefer to be deploying elsewhere to serve local residents and visitors.

“We are reporting these latest incidents as crimes to the police and will co-operate with them fully in their investigations," Mr Blatch said.

NNDC has recently approved plans to provide new public toilets at Queens Road, Fakenham and Stearmans Yard, Wells-next-the-Sea, which will be delivered over the next six months at a cost of approximately £500,000, with future plans to make investment in new and upgraded facilities in North Walsham and Sheringham. 

The council has said the proposals are intended to improve the quality of local public toilet facilities and acts of vandalism like those reported in Cromer over the weekend, sadly undermine that strategy. 

Damage to public conveniences incurs additional costs to the council through extensive and often expensive repairs – especially in repairing specialist equipment implemented in accessible toilets.

The closure of accessible facilities particularly can also be a significant inconvenience to those who need them when visiting the region.

These incidents have been discussed with local police who will investigate the damage and nearby CCTV.

