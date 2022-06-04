Decked-out pier greets visitors for jubilee

Cromer Pier was decorated for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

Cromer Pier has been given a right royal makeover to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Visitors to the iconic landmark during the long weekend have been greeted by welcome posters, flags and signs put up especially to mark the occasion.

Even the pier's heritage lampposts were given the red, white and blue treatment with Union Jacks installed on each side. The pier is also being lit up in red, white and blue after dark.

Cromer Pier was decorated for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

And the district council-owned pier was certainly not the only spot in Cromer decorated for the occasion, with many individuals putting up their own tributes to Her Majesty.

Among them was Maria Stableford, who did up her beach hut on the town's western prom.

Maria Stableford and her dog, Tim, outside the Platinum Jubilee-decorated beach hut. - Credit: Supplied by Maria Stableford

And Cromer florist Lacey-Marie Price-Jones joined forces with another florist to create a stunning floral tribute in red, white and blue near the town's parish church, not far from the popular 'weeping window' display of poppies.

Cromer Pier was decorated for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

Cromer Pier was decorated for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council



