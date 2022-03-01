News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Cromer Pier to be lit up in Ukrainian colours

Stuart Anderson

Published: 5:24 PM March 1, 2022
Cromer pier, very quiet the morning storm Eunice is due to hit Rainbow appears on the horizon.. Pic

Cromer Pier. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Cromer Pier is to be lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag in solidarity with the people there as the country is being invaded by Russia.

The pier's owners, North Norfolk District Council, is joining other authorities in lighting up landmarks - including Norwich City Hall - in blue and yellow, each night for at least a week starting March 1.

Tim Adams, the council's leader, said it was a small but symbolic statement they could make.

Mr Adams said: "People in north Norfolk have been saddened by the events continuing to unfold. 

"We want to recognise Ukraine's struggle for democracy and freedom and the pier will be illuminated in the colours of the national flag of Ukraine as a symbolic gesture of our support.

"We applaud the efforts of those from north Norfolk who are trying to organise initiatives to help those impacted by the invasion."


