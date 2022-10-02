Curtain falls on pier show's successful comeback summer season

The cast of the Cromer Pier Show performing their Carnivale number - Credit: Supplied by the show

There has been singing, dancing, magic tricks and a shedload of laughter.

And now the curtain has fallen for the final time in the 2022 season of the Cromer Pier Summer Show.

The dancers warm up their moves ready for one of the last performances of this year's Cromer Pier Show. From left, Jack Osmond, Georgia Phelps, Connah Walsh, Lauren Richardson and Tom Newton - Credit: Denise Bradley

This year marked a comeback for the show after two years of Covid-related interruption and scaled-down performances.

Ben Nickless, compere and host, said he was thrilled to have been part the show - the only one of its kind in the world.

The dancers get ready for one of the last performances of this year's Cromer Pier Show. From left, Connah Walsh, Tom Newton, Georgia Phelps, Jack Osmond and Lauren Richardson - Credit: Denise Bradley

He said: "We've been lucky with the weather - it's been the best summer in years, and Cromer is the most beautiful place to be.

"We've done over 100 shows. It's been great to be playing to audiences, seeing the friendly, smiling faces, wiping tears of laughter from their eyes. I'm really proud to be part of it."

Ben Nickless ready to host one of the last performances of this year's Cromer Pier Show - Credit: Denise Bradley

Around 23,000 people have taken in a performance over the show's 14-week run.

Although the figure is still down on pre-pandemic levels, the pier's marketing, box office and retail manager Deb Lewis said they were nonetheless delighted.

She said: "2019 was a bumper year and the world was a difference place then. There is still some hesitancy to mix, especially among older audiences. And people are also watching their money more.

"But overall we're very happy with where we are, and it's a really good start to our recovery.

Circus performer Nadia warms up before one of the last performances of this year's Cromer Pier Show - Credit: Denise Bradley

"We're optimistic we can get back to where we were - we just have to be patient and do what we can."

This year's show has featured songs from the musical Oliver as well as a Rio-inspired 'Carnivale' spectacular.

There was a roster of guest performers, and lead vocalists Holly-Jane Crowter and Ferdinand De Leon have wowed audiences with their pier debut.

Singers, Holly-Jane Crowther and Ferdinand de Leon, ready for one of the last performances of this year's Cromer Pier Show - Credit: Denise Bradley

The show also featured a 'Proms'-style act to mark the Platinum Jubilee, which has continued, but became a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after she died on September 8.

Nigel Hogg, musical producer, added: "We try to keep the show up to date and appeal to a wide age range, from children right up to grandparents."

Nigel Hogg, musical director, before one of the last performances of this year's Cromer Pier Show - Credit: Denise Bradley

The final performances were on Saturday and Mr Hogg said they were now looking ahead to the pier's Christmas variety show, to be hosted by entertainer Olly Day.

The Cromer Pier Show ensemble performing songs from Oliver! - Credit: Supplied by the show

A scene from the Proms-inspired act at the 2022 Cromer Pier Summer Show - Credit: Supplied by the show



