Cromer pier reopens

Cromer pier reopened on Monday, June 1. Picture: Jon Williamson (c) copyright newzulu.com

One of Norfolk’s best known attractions has reopened, as part of the phased easing of lockdown.

Cromer pier is again open for residents to enjoy.

However, the Pavilion, Tides Restaurant and the Gift Shop remain closed.

A spokesman for North Norfolk District council said: “We are aware that the pier is an iconic structure and are pleased that once again people can enjoy it, however we are still urging visitors to act responsibly.

“Signage will be in place to advise on social distancing and this must be adhered to. Please avoid using the pier if it is busy. There are many surfaces along the pier, so make sure you use the facilities afterwards to wash hands thoroughly, or carry hand sanitiser with you, as coronavirus is still prevalent and this is crucial to prevent the spread.”

The pier was fenced off in March amid concerns people were ignoring emergency rules about social distancing.