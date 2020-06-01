Search

Advanced search

Cromer pier reopens

PUBLISHED: 13:49 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:49 01 June 2020

Cromer pier reopened on Monday, June 1. Picture: Jon Williamson

Cromer pier reopened on Monday, June 1. Picture: Jon Williamson

(c) copyright newzulu.com

One of Norfolk’s best known attractions has reopened, as part of the phased easing of lockdown.

Cromer pier is again open for residents to enjoy.

However, the Pavilion, Tides Restaurant and the Gift Shop remain closed.

A spokesman for North Norfolk District council said: “We are aware that the pier is an iconic structure and are pleased that once again people can enjoy it, however we are still urging visitors to act responsibly.

“Signage will be in place to advise on social distancing and this must be adhered to. Please avoid using the pier if it is busy. There are many surfaces along the pier, so make sure you use the facilities afterwards to wash hands thoroughly, or carry hand sanitiser with you, as coronavirus is still prevalent and this is crucial to prevent the spread.”

MORE: Face shields and shorter menus - How are our cafes coming out of lockdown?

The pier was fenced off in March amid concerns people were ignoring emergency rules about social distancing.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Lockdown: Everything you need to know about the new rules

People out cycling and exercising in Eaton Park during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Town’s 745 year-old market to return this Thursday

Proposed J. D. Wetherspoon pub in North Walsham. North Walsham market. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Which public toilets are open in north Norfolk?

More public toilets in North Norfolk have reopened. Images: Google StreetView/Getty

Lifeguards return as hundreds of visitors flock to beach

Ted Morgan, one of the RNLI lifeguards back on duty at Sea Palling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cromer pier reopens

Cromer pier reopened on Monday, June 1. Picture: Jon Williamson

Most Read

Lockdown: Everything you need to know about the new rules

People out cycling and exercising in Eaton Park during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Town’s 745 year-old market to return this Thursday

Proposed J. D. Wetherspoon pub in North Walsham. North Walsham market. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Which public toilets are open in north Norfolk?

More public toilets in North Norfolk have reopened. Images: Google StreetView/Getty

Lifeguards return as hundreds of visitors flock to beach

Ted Morgan, one of the RNLI lifeguards back on duty at Sea Palling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cromer pier reopens

Cromer pier reopened on Monday, June 1. Picture: Jon Williamson

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Ruling on huge wind farm faces further delay

Vattenfall's offshore Norfolk Vanguard project promises to be one of the largest in the world. Picture: Vattenfall

‘Self-congratulatory and sycophantic’ - council’s virus response criticised

Breckland Council and its leader Sam Chapman-Allen have been criticised for using the pandemic as an excuse to remove scrutiny. Picture: Breckland Council/Ian Burt

‘We’ve had a double whammy’ - shopkeeper urges visitors to return to town

Bob White owner of the Showcase gallery newsagent in the North Walsham, says 'stay safe,spend locally, and save jobs'. Picture: Jan White

Cromer pier reopens

Cromer pier reopened on Monday, June 1. Picture: Jon Williamson

Face shields and shorter menus - How are our cafes coming out of lockdown?

Ash Graham, left, and Josh Birmingham at Fat Teds in Sheringham. Picture: Stuart Anderson
Drive 24