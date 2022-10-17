News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Bid to upgrade Pavilion Theatre's bar, cafe and toilets

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 1:45 PM October 17, 2022
Cromer Pier.

Cromer Pier is getting a £1m+ refurbishment. - Credit: Archant

Plans for Cromer Pier could see the bar, cafe and toilets in the Pavilion Theatre refurbished.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has submitted the application to its own planning officers to make a series of changes to the Grade II listed building.

The proposal is part of a £1,134,000 project to upgrade the pier.

It would see the upgrading and increase of the toilet facilities and the relocation of the accessible toilet to decrease the required travel distance for a wheelchair user.

The plans also include increasing the internal floor space by repositioning the external walls, replacing the bar furniture and renovating the existing ice cream shop space.

A supporting document states that the proposal seeks to "bring the building to more contemporary use requirements by simply relocating some of the existing walls, partitions and rooms".

A decision on the bid is expected by December 8.



Cromer News

