North Norfolk News > News

'Absolutely thrilled' - Cromer pier's autumn season returns

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:45 PM October 4, 2021   
Cromer Pier feature. The Pavilion Theatre.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The autumn season of touring shows returns to Cromer Pier on Saturday, October 9.

An autumn of music and comedy is set to return to the Pavilion Theatre at Cromer Pier after a coronavirus-enforced break of 16 months.

Deb Lewis, the pier's marketing, box office and retail manager, said the team is "absolutely thrilled to be staging the first of the autumn touring shows and welcoming our concert audiences back to the theatre".

There will be comedy with Ian Ashpital and Jonty Stephens as duo Eric and Ern, a 'Step Inside the 60s' with Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich and the Fortunes, and 'Rock for Heroes', a show dedicated to Help the Heroes charity.

Programme Name: Great Continental Railway Journeys S7 - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. 5) - Picture Sho

Michael Portillo is among the acts lined up for the 2021 autumn season at the Pavilion Theatre on Cromer Pier. - Credit: BBC/Boundless, part of FremantleMedia UK

Michael Portillo will also be sharing his stories from the worlds of politics and railways.

The season kicks off on Saturday (October 9) with artist Barry Steele as he celebrates the musical legacy of the Big O in the West End production of The Roy Orbison Story.

Tickets for all shows at cromerpier.co.uk or box office 01263 512495.

Cromer News

