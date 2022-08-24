News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
In pictures: Stunning drone images of Cromer at night

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:28 PM August 24, 2022
Cromer Pier at night. 

Cromer Pier at night. - Credit: lloydbirchdrone.co.uk

It only seems like a few short years ago that anyone wanting a bird's eye view of the world below had to get into an aeroplane. 

But all that has now changed thanks to the popularity of drone photography, which has given everyone the chance to see our favourite places from a heavenly angle. 

Lloyd Birch, who has become a commercial drone operator. 

Lloyd Birch, who has become a commercial drone operator. - Credit: Supplied by Lloyd Birch

Lloyd Birch, 30 and from Upper Sheringham, has been flying drones for more than six years and has done it commercially for about two years. 

Among the results of his recent work were these stunning images over Cromer after dark. 

Mr Birch said planning, choosing the right location and the weather were all important factors in getting a good result from drone photography.

Cromer Pier at night. 

Cromer Pier at night. - Credit: lloydbirchdrone.co.uk

He added: "You have to know the image you want to take before you've even put the drone in the sky.

"That way, you're not wasting time just hoping for a good composition to come your way." 

Cromer Pier and town at night. 

Cromer Pier and town at night. - Credit: lloydbirchdrone.co.uk

Cromer Pier and town at night. 

Cromer Pier and town at night. - Credit: lloydbirchdrone.co.uk

Cromer Pier at night. 

Cromer Pier at night. - Credit: lloydbirchdrone.co.uk


Cromer News

