£130,000 glass windbreaks installed on popular pier

PUBLISHED: 11:10 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:19 23 July 2020

One of the new glass windbreaks outside Tides restaurant on Cromer Pier. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

One of the new glass windbreaks outside Tides restaurant on Cromer Pier. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

Archant

Glass windbreaks have been installed on Cromer Pier to shelter people from the sea breeze while they are eating and drinking.

Glass windbreaks have been installed on Cromer Pier. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMANGlass windbreaks have been installed on Cromer Pier. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

It cost £130,000 to install the windbreaks, which are also designed to make socially-distanced dining more comfortable outside the pier’s Tides Restaurant and the Pavilion Theatre Bar.

Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for culture and wellbeing at North Norfolk District Council, which owns the pier, said: “As we all continue to stay vigilant against the risks posed by Covid-19, the screens also now offer excellent additional social distancing protection for both the public and the staff serving them - and the outdoor dining areas now created offer a unique venue in the county to enjoy socially-distanced eating and drinking.”

The windbreaks were agreed to when the council renewed its contract with Openwide, which runs the pier, in April last year.

Ms Gay added: “We believe the screens significantly enhance the comfort and safety of the facilities on offer on one of North Norfolk’s most popular visitor attractions.”

Francis Guildea, the pier’s general manager, added: “We are delighted to be able to re-open Cromer Pier for the summer and can’t wait to welcome everyone back. We have been really busy putting extra measures in place to ensure all our visitors can return safely.”

Topic Tags:

