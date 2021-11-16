Cromer Pier's Christmas show set to come roaring back

Video

Cromer Pier's Christmas variety show is about to come blazing back in all of its traditional festive glory.

Dancers, singers, elves and penguins have started rehearsals at the pier's Pavilion Theatre ahead of opening night on November 27.

Olly Day, who has compèred the show for the past 12 years, said the cast and crew were all thrilled about once again performing in front of a full house now that social distancing rules had been eased - following last year's smaller and socially-distanced 'Strictly Christmas' show.

Mr Day said: "There's so much going into this year's show - people are going to be wowed when they come to see it.

"There's the magician Taylor Morgan and his assistant - you may see her floating over the stage. We've got two little Norfolk elves who will be beamed from Lapland on a giant television screen."

The cast also includes comedian Jo Little, a 4ft 10in comic and singer known for her ability to light up a stage with her personality.

Also to feature will be singer Rob McVeigh - a Cromer Pier favourite - and a troupe of dancers.

Another highlight will be vocalist Hayley Moss, who famously performed on Tonight at the London Palladium in 2016, singing Time To Say Goodbye.

Ms Moss, from Woodbastwick, has made a name for herself as Norfolk's 'opera singer busker' and although she has performed at the pier before, this will be her first time in the Christmas show.

She said: "I'm really looking forward to it - it's lovely to be back working with such talented people.

"With everything that's been going on over the past couple of years it's great to be part of something like this."

Mr Day added: "There's nothing quite like the Cromer Pier show - not just because it sticks out over the North Sea. It's quite a magical experience when you walk down the pier - all lit up - and there's the wonderful smell of minced pies and mulled wine inside."

The show will run until December 30. For more information or to book tickets, visit www.cromerpier.co.uk

