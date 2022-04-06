News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

'Brilliant for the town' - Peregrine watch point returning to Cromer

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 11:42 AM April 6, 2022
Peregrine falcon in Cromer

A peregrine falcon perched on Cromer Church tower with the town and the coast in the background. - Credit: Chris Skipper

A town's attention will soon turn to its church tower where a pair of peregrine falcons are brooding over their three eggs.

The Cromer Peregrine Project will set up its popular watchpoint again on Monday (April 11) allowing people to observe the birds as they nest at the top of the church.

It will be a welcome return for the attraction, which on account of the pandemic has not been open since 2019.

Peregrin falcons Cromer

A pair of peregrine falcons land on the church spire in Cromer. - Credit: Chris Skipper

There will be a gazebo outside Cromer Museum, with a pair of telescopes through which visitors can spy on the peregrines.

Chris Skipper, project member, said: "To get the watchpoint back up and running will be brilliant for the town."

Peregrine Cromer

A peregrine broods over three eggs in the church tower in Cromer. - Credit: Chris Skipper

He said the three eggs should hatch by the end of April.

"When they are hatched it will be very busy up there. The peregrines will be bringing back food for their young," he said.

Most Read

  1. 1 Community shattered after bodies of 'very friendly' couple found in house
  2. 2 Man tried to flee onto roof during dramatic cannabis raid
  3. 3 50-year-old woman taken to hospital with neck injuries after crash
  1. 4 Take a trip to this north Norfolk coastal town in the 1960s
  2. 5 Investigation launched after man and woman in 80s found dead
  3. 6 Walk in north Norfolk named one of most beautiful in UK
  4. 7 New McDonald's branch has over 400,000 customers in first year
  5. 8 See inside this refurbished seaside Norfolk pub
  6. 9 Homes evacuated after Second World War bomb destroyed on Norfolk beach
  7. 10 Bid to build new seafront flats in Sheringham

Later, as the fledglings get bigger, they will be seen perching at the edge of the tower.

The watchpoint will be open seven days a week and peregrine souvenirs will be available at town centre gift shop Upstairs Downstairs, with profits donated to the church.

Peregrine falcon eggs

The three peregrine falcon eggs in Cromer Church tower are expected to hatch at the end of April. - Credit: Chris Skipper

In 2020, with the church closed during the first lockdown, volunteers set up three webcams at the top of the 160ft-tall tower which broadcast a livestream of the peregrines.

The stream quickly attracted birdwatchers from all over the world, by the end of the year clocking up viewing figures of almost 200,000.

Chris Skipper and Kim Paul, from Costessey, will be the first couple to marry at Norwich Cathedral since October.

Chris Skipper, of Cromer Peregrine Project, with his partner Kim Paul. - Credit: Chris Skipper

"It's been great. The people of Cromer love the peregrines," Mr Skipper said.

The Cromer Peregrine Project was set up in March 2019 after a pair of the birds were spotted roosting in the church tower.

Volunteers from North East Norfolk Bird Club (NENBC) then installed a nesting box, as well as a screen streaming live footage in the church cafe, and soon three chicks were hatched.

People travelled from all over the country to catch a glimpse of the family.

Cromer peregrine

People will be able to observe Cromer church's peregrines from a watchpoint starting on Monday, April 11. - Credit: Chris Skipper

Mr Skipper said the 2021 season was one of "ups and downs".

Although a pair of peregrines were present on the spire, no viable eggs were laid.

Peregrines can reach speeds of more than 200mph during their hunting dive, called a stoop, making them the fastest members of the animal kingdom.







  




Cromer News

Don't Miss

Security guard Gary Middleton was among those who met John Travolta at Morrisons supermarket in Fakenham, Norfolk. 

John Travolta meets staff and shoppers at a Norfolk Morrisons

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Yarmouth Road between Lidl and Roys where trollies blocked the road.

Town centre drivers blocked by trolley barricade between Lidl and Roys

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Sutton Methodist Church where two new homes could be built.

16 new homes planned for north Norfolk village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A view towards Arcady from the village green in Cley. 

Planning and Development

Massive coastal 'fortress' rejected by planners - again

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon