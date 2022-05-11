Church tower peregrine chick dies

The peregrine with its two chicks in the box at the top of Cromer church tower, before one of the chicks died. - Credit: Chris Skipper / Cromer Peregrine Project

One of two peregrine chicks which hatched at the top of Cromer Parish Church's tower has died.

Chris Skipper, from the Cromer Peregrine Project, said there had been concerns over the development of the chick, one of two of which was born at the end of April.

Mr Skipper said: "Sadly we lost the smaller chick (on May 10) sometime between 1.15pm and 2.30pm.

"It had looked weak on Saturday but seemed to perk up over the last two days.

"(On May 10) it had looked weak and had started to lose the colour in its feet.

"It had been feeding right up to death so although we do not know the reasons behind its sad demise we can rule out lack of food."

A breeding pair of peregrines has been based in a specially-constructed nesting box at the top of the church's tower.

A webcam set up by the project allows people to watch the birds via a livestream on YouTube, but Mr Skipper said this could make for difficult viewing over the next few days, with the deceased chick still in the box.