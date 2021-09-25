News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Your say: Would you switch to driving an electric car?

Daniel Hickey

Published: 6:30 AM September 25, 2021   
People in Cromer

Clockwise from top left: Terri Russell, 40, from Holt; Aaro Shead, 34, and Sandra Musgrave, 61, from Essex; Louise Brock, 60, and John Brock, 71, from Sheringham; Lee House, 70, from Manchester. - Credit: Danielle Booden

By the end of the decade the government is set to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars.

Meanwhile, in North Norfolk, the district council has plans to install six electric vehicle charging points across the region, with two such locations launched last year in carparks in Holt and Sheringham.

As the country prepares for the switch to battery-powered vehicles, our reporter Daniel Hickey went to Cromer to ask people whether or not they would consider driving one.

Terri Russell, 40, from Holt. Picture: Danielle Booden

Terri Russell, 40, from Holt. Picture: Danielle Booden

Terri Russell, 40, from Holt, said: "My mum has an electric car and she's happy with it. When I take her out, I drive the car. There's no difference, they're very quiet. They're better for the environment."

Sandra Musgrave, 61, from Essex, would not switch to a battery-powered car.

She said: "Not with all the bad reports. There are not enough charging points.

Aaron Shead, 34, and Sandra Mussgrave, 61, from Essex. Picture: Danielle Booden

Aaron Shead, 34, and Sandra Mussgrave, 61, from Essex. Picture: Danielle Booden

"We're on holidays and we'd have to drive around and keep finding places to charge.

"I wouldn't consider it, unless there are more charging points," she added.

Lee House, 70, said: "We are here from Manchester. It would have taken us a week to get here. I don't fancy stopping at service stations waiting to be recharged.

Lee House, 70, from Manchester. Picture: Danielle Booden

Lee House, 70, from Manchester. Picture: Danielle Booden

"The government needs to build up the infrastructure first," he added.

Ian Robertson, 85, from Weybourne, said: "No, I wouldn't consider switching. I'm too old. There would be no point in getting one. I just do local driving."

Louise Brock, 60, from Sheringham, said: "I probably would get one because it's more environmentally friendly but I think I would worry about charging.

"And the thing is, they're so quiet, they're going to have more accidents. That would worry me," she added.

Louise, 60, and John Brock, 71, from Sheringham. Picture: Danielle Booden

Louise, 60, and John Brock, 71, from Sheringham. Picture: Danielle Booden

Her husband, John Brock, said: "I'm an older driver so probably not in my lifetime. Being 71, my driving days have another ten years maybe.

"I worry about battery length, the useful life of a battery in cars. If you buy anything with a battery it has a limited life. There are only so many recharges before it peters out, which is okay if you can buy a brand new car every two to three years, but not for me.

"I think hybrid cars sound more reasonable where you have a choice between petrol and electric," he said.


