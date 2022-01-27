News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Swap shop for women's clothing opens in Cromer

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:48 PM January 27, 2022
Clare Francis, project manager, and on the right Sue Buffin, founder and CEO of New-U.

Behind the counter on the left is Clare Francis, project manager, and on the right Sue Buffin, founder and CEO of New-U. - Credit: New-U

A new swap shop for women's clothing has opened in Cromer.

New-U, on Brook Street, offers points which can be spent in store in return for donations of clothes.

The store has had an outlet in Castle Quarter in Norwich since 2018 and now has a branch in Cromer, which was opened by the town's mayor, Mike Bossingham, on Saturday, January 22.

Opening of New-U shop in Cromer

Mayor of Cromer Mike Bossingham with Simeon Archer, Chair of Trustees and Carla Larner, Shop Manager, of New-U. - Credit: New-U

Sue Buffin, founder and chief executive of New-U, said: "We have been so warmly welcomed to the town by traders and customers and are really looking forward to becoming part of such a friendly community."

The shop is open from 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday. Customers can bring in up to ten good quality, clean and undamaged items each day.

The clothes are then swapped for points which can be spent in store.

The shop said it is also providing work placement opportunities to unemployed people aged 18 to 30.

Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fakenham Road near Briston and Melton Constable

Norfolk Live News

North Norfolk road closed with drivers asked to avoid area

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A Norfolk recycling centre.

Two recycling centres to be closed - and replaced with new £4m tips

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Flintstones in Wiveton

Bid to change use of north Norfolk B&B to residential home

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Daryl McCormack on set, on Opie Street in Norwich, for the filming of new comedy drama Good Luck to

Film

5 TV shows and films shot in Norfolk getting released in 2022

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon