Swap shop for women's clothing opens in Cromer

Behind the counter on the left is Clare Francis, project manager, and on the right Sue Buffin, founder and CEO of New-U. - Credit: New-U

A new swap shop for women's clothing has opened in Cromer.

New-U, on Brook Street, offers points which can be spent in store in return for donations of clothes.

The store has had an outlet in Castle Quarter in Norwich since 2018 and now has a branch in Cromer, which was opened by the town's mayor, Mike Bossingham, on Saturday, January 22.

Mayor of Cromer Mike Bossingham with Simeon Archer, Chair of Trustees and Carla Larner, Shop Manager, of New-U. - Credit: New-U

Sue Buffin, founder and chief executive of New-U, said: "We have been so warmly welcomed to the town by traders and customers and are really looking forward to becoming part of such a friendly community."

The shop is open from 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday. Customers can bring in up to ten good quality, clean and undamaged items each day.

The clothes are then swapped for points which can be spent in store.

The shop said it is also providing work placement opportunities to unemployed people aged 18 to 30.