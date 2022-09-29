New mental health service comes to Cromer's hospital

People living in the Cromer area will soon be able to get support for their mental health closer to home.

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) has announced plans to launch regular weekly clinics at the town’s hospital.

The hospital will provide two clinic rooms every Friday afternoon, which will be used by NSFT’s youth, adult and wellbeing services. Appointments at the clinics will be managed by each individual service.

Cromer and District Hospital. - Credit: STUART ANDERSON

A drop-in clinic will also take place every three months for anyone who is concerned about their own mental health, or that of a loved one.

A mental health practitioner, enhanced recovery worker and wellbeing practitioner will be on hand to support those attending these sessions.

Vicky Russ, head of service development and transformation at NSFT, said: “We are introducing these clinics to make it easier and more convenient for local people in the Cromer area to access mental health support closer to home.

“Appointments at the dedicated weekly clinics will be organised directly by each service.

"However, anyone who is concerned about their mental health, or that of a friend or loved one, is welcome to come along to a drop-in session to get help or advice without a referral.”

Duncan Baker, MP for North Norfolk, said: “I am absolutely delighted at this news to see professional mental health services start to be run out of Cromer Hospital.

“When I was elected, I pledged to ensure we had more mental health provision in our community and the aim of a walk-in centre at Cromer Hospital.

"This is a significant step forward and an invaluable resource to help those suffering with mental health in north Norfolk.”

Chris Grayston, Cromer Hospital's operations manager, added: “We are pleased to be working with NSFT to help increase mental health provision in north Norfolk and provide a new location for weekly clinics at our hospital.”

The first drop-in session will take place on December 30 from 1.30pm to 5.30pm.