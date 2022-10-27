Classical music series returns to coastal arts centre

Madeleine Pickering will perform as part of the Cromer Music Evenings concert series at the Belfry Centre in Overstrand. - Credit: Supplied

Fine music is set to echo through the halls of the Belfry Centre in Overstrand following the launch of the 2022-2023 season of Cromer Music Evenings.

Keith Hobday, organiser, said he was delighted the concert programme was returning to the centre.

He said: "With a wonderfully intimate concert hall that seats 80, a delightful café serving extraordinary cakes and supported by management who are professional musicians, the series continues to grow every year."

Antonina Suhanova, pianist, is also performing in the Cromer Music Evenings concert series at the Belfry Centre in Overstrand. - Credit: Supplied

The musical programme starts on Sunday, October 30, with a performance of Bach's Goldberg Variations on the harpsichord by David Wright.

The next performance, on November 20, features pianist Antonina Suhanova playing the works of Mozart, Brahms and Prokofiev.

There will also be a young musicians' concert on February 19, and a violin/viola performance by Madeleine Pickering on March 26.

Then on April 30, Zoe Tweed will perform with the French horn and piano.

All concerts are on Sunday afternoons at 3pm and tickets range from £15 to £12. Call 01263 579196 or visit www.cromermusicevenings.org.uk for more details.



















