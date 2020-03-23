‘Pathetic behaviour’-Milk bottles reported stolen from doorsteps

A milk thief has reportedly been at work in Cromer, scooping up deliveries left on doorsteps in the dead of night.

Matthew Plunkett, who has a relative living in a residential home in Norwich Road, said three milk deliveries to the home were stolen last week.

He said it was only thanks to the vigilance of a care home staff member that they avoided another theft on March 23, although some nearby residents were not so lucky.

Mr Plunket branded the thefts “pathetic behaviour”.

He said: “Last night a residential home worker had to stay up to protect the milk delivery.

“The milkman came about 2.30am and it was followed by a silver hatchback - wasn’t able to get reg or make - and people with head torches on, like the milkman. The home milk was saved, but several neighbours lost theirs.”

He added: “Keep an eye out if you have a milk delivery.

“They seem to be following the milkman on his rounds and collecting it up.”

Zoe Davis, who lives in Links Avenue in Cromer, said her milk had been stolen three times - on February 28. March 20 and March 23. She said she had reported the incidents - which had taken place between midnight at 3am - to the police.

She said she did not know if the thefts were related to the coronavirus outbreak, which has led to an increase in the number of home deliveries of many kinds which people are ordering.

She said: “I’ve no idea if it’s all related, but I think it’s definitely increased because of it.

“It’s made me really angry because I started a milk delivery to help with less plastic and now considering stopping.”

The milk is delivered in glass bottles by Milk and More, who has been approached for a comment.

PC Pete Davison, the police’s community engagement officer for North Norfolk, said if anyone’s milk had been stolen, they could report it by calling 101 or online here www.norfolk.police.uk/contact-us/report-it/02-theft





