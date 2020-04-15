Plans for new McDonald’s with drive-through approved

An artist's impression of how the new McDonald's off Holt Road, Cromer could look. Image: Planning documents Archant

Quarter Pounders and Big Macs will soon be on the menu in Cromer - plans for a McDonald’s restaurant in the town have been approved.

North Norfolk District Council has given the green light to a proposal for a 140-seat restaurant with a drive-through on the Co-op’s car park off Holt Road, the main route into the town from the west.

The restaurant will employ 30 full-time staff and 35 part-time and become the second McDonald’s in north Norfolk, joining the branch in Hoveton.

The new restaurant will bring the total number of McDonald’s branches in Norfolk up to 20.

The Co-operative Foodstore put in the application, and it is understood the business will run the McDonald’s as a franchise.

The original plan was for the branch to be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but revised proposal set the opening time as 5am to midnight Monday to Sunday.

The plans mean the number of parking spots on the site will shrink from 179 to 113, serving both the McDonald’s and the Co-op, with a retaining wall separating both parts of the site.

There will be a patio with outdoor seating and a play area.

Access will be off Middlebrook Way, and the applicant will have to install a pedestrian crossing point and refuge in the middle of Holt Road, as well as a pedestrian crossing on Middlebrook Way.

There were several objections to the plans from members of the public, including one which raised concerns over traffic and noise. The objector, who lives in Church Street, also said: “Existing local businesses will lose trade to multinationals that will drain the life-blood from our community.”

But Tim Adams, a town, district and county councillor for Cromer, said earlier this year he approved of the plans after a number of changes were made, including the removal of totem signs, the retention of trees and a litter strategy being submitted.

He said: “I’m quite happy with what I see from McDonald’s at the moment.”

The application was not ‘called in’ by councillors, and so not discussed at a planning committee meeting, but was instead approved by officers using delegated powers.

