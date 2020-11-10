Christmas tree raffle to help town’s lifeboat

Published: 3:13 PM November 10, 2020 Updated: 7:20 PM November 21, 2020

A potted, living Christmas tree is up for grabs in a fundraiser for Cromer Lifeboat Station.

The Cromer Ladies Lifeboat Guild is raffling off the tree, which can be moved outside and eventually planted in the garden after the festive period.

Jill Reedman, the guild’s secretary, said the RNLI was funded entirely through donations, and the pandemic had meant the cancellation of many events they would have normally relied on to keep operating.

She said: “Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we have had to cancel almost all of our fundraising events this year and therefore our fundraising total is very low.

“However, Overstrand Garden Centre have contacted us and are kindly running a Christmas tree raffle, starting tomorrow, to raise funds for us. All money raised will go to the RNLI.”

Tickets are £1 and can be bought from the garden centre, which is open Tuesday to Sunday 10am-4pm.

The draw will take place on December 4.