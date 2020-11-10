Christmas tree raffle to help town’s lifeboat
- Credit: Ellis Usher
A potted, living Christmas tree is up for grabs in a fundraiser for Cromer Lifeboat Station.
The Cromer Ladies Lifeboat Guild is raffling off the tree, which can be moved outside and eventually planted in the garden after the festive period.
Jill Reedman, the guild’s secretary, said the RNLI was funded entirely through donations, and the pandemic had meant the cancellation of many events they would have normally relied on to keep operating.
She said: “Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we have had to cancel almost all of our fundraising events this year and therefore our fundraising total is very low.
“However, Overstrand Garden Centre have contacted us and are kindly running a Christmas tree raffle, starting tomorrow, to raise funds for us. All money raised will go to the RNLI.”
You may also want to watch:
Tickets are £1 and can be bought from the garden centre, which is open Tuesday to Sunday 10am-4pm.
The draw will take place on December 4.
Most Read
- 1 Supermarket ‘champion’ clocks up thousands for charity - in spite of battling coronavirus
- 2 How a now quiet North Norfolk village was once a bustling European port
- 3 Encouraging signs as Covid infection rates plummet in parts of Norfolk
- 4 'This is a call to arms': Care home launches defibrillator campaign
- 5 Welcome to our new website
- 6 ‘A little bit of joy’ - Coastal town gets a Christmas tree with a difference
- 7 Nurse died at home, inquest hears
- 8 Norfolk coronavirus infection rates fall further
- 9 MP pleads for Norfolk to be in lowest Covid tier
- 10 'Magna Carta is no defence' - Man caught fishing illegally on Broads