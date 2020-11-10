Search

Advanced search

Christmas tree raffle to help town’s lifeboat

PUBLISHED: 15:13 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 10 November 2020

The CromerRNLI in-shore lifeboat in action. Picture: Ellis Usher

The CromerRNLI in-shore lifeboat in action. Picture: Ellis Usher

Ellis Usher

A potted, living Christmas tree is up for grabs in a fundraiser for Cromer Lifeboat Station.

The Cromer Ladies Lifeboat Guild is raffling off the tree, which can be moved outside and eventually planted in the garden after the festive period.

Jill Reedman, the guild’s secretary, said the RNLI was funded entirely through donations, and the pandemic had meant the cancellation of many events they would have normally relied on to keep operating.

She said: “Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we have had to cancel almost all of our fundraising events this year and therefore our fundraising total is very low.

“However, Overstrand Garden Centre have contacted us and are kindly running a Christmas tree raffle, starting tomorrow, to raise funds for us. All money raised will go to the RNLI.”

Tickets are £1 and can be bought from the garden centre, which is open Tuesday to Sunday 10am-4pm.

The draw will take place on December 4.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Money goes missing from council’s mailroom safe

The North Norfolk District Council offices at Cromer. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Historic former school to become cycle hire hub at National Trust property

Blickling Hall. Picture: Marion Green

Residents angry after council calls off town drainage works

Flooding in Corbett Road, North Walsham, after about 35 minutes of heavy rain in June 2016. Picture: Supplied by Barry Hester

‘It’s like a ghost town’: Seaside streets remain quiet on first weekend of lockdown

Quiet Cromer as a few people are out and about during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Money goes missing from council’s mailroom safe

The North Norfolk District Council offices at Cromer. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Historic former school to become cycle hire hub at National Trust property

Blickling Hall. Picture: Marion Green

Residents angry after council calls off town drainage works

Flooding in Corbett Road, North Walsham, after about 35 minutes of heavy rain in June 2016. Picture: Supplied by Barry Hester

‘It’s like a ghost town’: Seaside streets remain quiet on first weekend of lockdown

Quiet Cromer as a few people are out and about during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the North Norfolk News

North Norfolk artists move online for festive fair

Paul Williams, a member of the Two Rivers Artists group, which is based in Neatishead and Barton Turf in the Norfolk Broads . Picture: Paul Williams

The areas with the most and least Covid cases in the second wave so far

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Futuristic new electric forecourt could open near NDR next year

An artist's impression of what the Norwich East Electric Forecourt could look like if a bid submitted to Broadland District Council. Picture: Gridserve

Christmas tree raffle to help town’s lifeboat

The CromerRNLI in-shore lifeboat in action. Picture: Ellis Usher

Council given £140,000 to help homeless find accommodation

The North Norfolk District Council offices at Cromer. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY