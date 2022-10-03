Membership fees for a north Norfolk tennis club have been cut in half in response to the cost of living crisis.

The 50pc discount at Cromer Lawn Tennis and Squash Club, on Norwich Road, will be available for adult and junior members until April next year.

Chairman Kelvin van Hasselt said: "The club is acutely aware of the cost of living crisis particularly with those with young families and on mortgages."

Adult members will now pay £160 while those aged 18 to 30 will pay £50.

Under-18s pay £30 and under-12s pay £15.

Kelvin van Hasselt, chairman of Cromer Lawn Tennis and Squash Club. - Credit: Archant

Mr van Hasselt said he hopes the discounts will bolster the club's teams.

He added: "Tennis players should play over the winter to keep up their tennis and we have four all-weather tennis courts for social tennis, group coaching and team training."

For the winter months, the club is pushing indoor sports including pickleball, racketball, squash and table tennis.