Youngsters add a spoonful of magic to 'practically perfect' Poppins production

From left: Jack and Ericas as Mr Dawes senior and Mr Dawes junior, with Immie, Amelia and Linna s bankers and clients. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Year four youngsters at Cromer Junior School staged a 'practically perfect' performance of the much-loved musical Mary Poppins, adding their own comedy twist to the classic tale of the quintessential English nanny.

Nearly 70 eight and nine-year-olds took part in the production, which was performed for parents, friends and fellow pupils, with a retiring collection taken for mental health charity Young Minds.

Tara Fletcher-Rollison, who co-produced the show with fellow Year 4 teacher Lauren McManus, said taking part in the annual production helped build children's confidence and gave some of the quieter pupils a chance to shine.

Thanking parents, who provided costumes, and support staff, who helped backstage and created scenery and props, she added: 'The performances were fantastic and we believe the enthusiasm and laughter of the children serves as an inspiration for the whole school.'

