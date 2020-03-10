Gallery
Youngsters add a spoonful of magic to 'practically perfect' Poppins production
PUBLISHED: 10:36 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:54 10 March 2020
Karen Bethell
From left: Jack and Ericas as Mr Dawes senior and Mr Dawes junior, with Immie, Amelia and Linna s bankers and clients.
Photo: KAREN BETHELL
Archant
Year four youngsters at Cromer Junior School staged a 'practically perfect' performance of the much-loved musical Mary Poppins, adding their own comedy twist to the classic tale of the quintessential English nanny.
A fox hunting scene in Cromer Junior School's production of the musical Mary Poppins.
Photo: KAREN BETHELL
Nearly 70 eight and nine-year-olds took part in the production,
which was performed for parents, friends and fellow pupils, with a retiring collection taken for mental health charity Young Minds.
Tara Fletcher-Rollison, who co-produced the show with fellow Year 4 teacher Lauren McManus, said taking part in the annual production helped build children's confidence and gave some of the quieter pupils a chance to shine.
Nannies and market sellers pose for a photo in Cromer Junior School's production of the musical Mary Poppins.
Photo: KAREN BETHELL
Thanking parents, who provided costumes, and support staff, who helped backstage and created scenery and props, she added: 'The performances were fantastic and we believe the enthusiasm and laughter of the children serves as an inspiration for the whole school.'
Mary Poppins (Isobel, 8) is interviewed by TV crew members Sophie, 8, and Sienna, 9.
Photo: KAREN BETHELL From left: Sweeps Freddie, Dylan, Tyler, Tom and Nikola, with Harry, who played Bert.
Photo: KAREN BETHELL Waiters (from left): John, 9, Alfie, 9, and Diorand, 8.
Photo: KAREN BETHELL Comedy trio Archie, 9, Jack, 9, and Metiya, 8.
Photo: KAREN BETHELL The Mary Poppins choir.
Photo: KAREN BETHELL Jane and Michael (Amaiya and Tom) look on in amazement as Mary Poppins (Isobel) clicks her fingers and brings the toys (Gabriel and Gabi) to life.
Photo: KAREN BETHELL Cast members on stage in Cromer Junior School's production of Mary Poppins.
Photo: KAREN BETHELL