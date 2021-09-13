Bid to convert former guest house into HMO
- Credit: Google
A former guesthouse in Cromer could be used to provide temporary accommodation for rough sleepers.
Saint Vincent de Paul have applied to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) to change the use of Cromer House, a vacant premises on Alfred Road, into a house of multiple occupation (HMO).
The property, which stopped trading as a guesthouse on June 1 this year, has seven en suite bedrooms as well as self-contained caretaker's accomodation.
Work would include the installation of a kitchenette to the caretaker's flat.
The application states that the intended use as a HMO would be to support the local authority by providing temporary accommodation and would "help the community to decrease street homelessness".
You may also want to watch:
"The addition of an on-site caretaker also means that there will be less opportunity for antisocial behaviour, and the welfare of all residents will be assured," the applicants state.
A decision on the bid is expected by November 8.
Most Read
- 1 Protest held at Norfolk village sex club after transphobia allegations
- 2 Pride protest will be held outside Norfolk village sex club
- 3 Former seaside B&B up for sale in north Norfolk for £475k
- 4 Sheringham leisure centre announces closure
- 5 Four fire crews tackle straw fire overnight in north Norfolk
- 6 Near-miss for Norfolk couple as large bolt smashes through windscreen
- 7 Met Office issues weather warning for heavy rain in Norfolk
- 8 Man kicked in the head during assault by gang in Cromer
- 9 'Phenomenal' turnout for memorial parkrun to remember popular teacher
- 10 It’s back - the biggest green lifestyle event in north Norfolk