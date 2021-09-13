Bid to convert former guest house into HMO

Published: 2:59 PM September 13, 2021

New plans could see Cromer House, a former B&B on Alfred Road, provide temporary accommodation for rough sleepers. - Credit: Google

A former guesthouse in Cromer could be used to provide temporary accommodation for rough sleepers.

Saint Vincent de Paul have applied to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) to change the use of Cromer House, a vacant premises on Alfred Road, into a house of multiple occupation (HMO).

The property, which stopped trading as a guesthouse on June 1 this year, has seven en suite bedrooms as well as self-contained caretaker's accomodation.

Work would include the installation of a kitchenette to the caretaker's flat.

The application states that the intended use as a HMO would be to support the local authority by providing temporary accommodation and would "help the community to decrease street homelessness".

You may also want to watch:

"The addition of an on-site caretaker also means that there will be less opportunity for antisocial behaviour, and the welfare of all residents will be assured," the applicants state.

A decision on the bid is expected by November 8.