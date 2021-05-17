From Bradley Walsh to a charity bed push - hospital's history told in new wall feature
- Credit: Supplied by Bruce Stratton
From its early days in two converted cottages to its current role keeping people healthy in the midst of a global pandemic, Cromer Hospital has seen a lot of history.
And now some of the many pages from the hospital's past have been remembered on a new wall feature in its first floor lobby.
The history wall was unveiled earlier this month to coincide with International Nurses Day - May 12 - which is also Florence Nightingale's birthday.
Alex Hannah, the hospital's directorate PA, said: "It's really lovely and well done and we're starting to get some really good feedback.
"When we hit our 150th anniversary [in 2017] we wanted to do a wall wrap showing the old hospital building, and that turned into a completely different project."
Bruce Stratton, who runs the marketing and design business CTIS Ltd in Cromer, designed and printed the board.
Mr Stratton said he was delighted to have been involved in the project, and had himself learned a lot about the hospital.
He said: "I really enjoy undertaking this sort of project. North Norfolk holds a particular place in my heart and to learn more about and to bring that history to life so that others can learn is real pleasure."
The wall features the opening of the original Cromer hospital in two converted cottages in Louden Road, the opening of a dedicated hospital building in Mill Road in 1932 and the first staff photograph taken in front of the current hospital building in 2013.
Other episodes features include a charity 'bed push' from Cromer to Norwich and back in 1981, and a visit by Bradley Walsh in 1988 after a mishap suffered when taking part in the Cromer Pier Show.
Ms Hannah said: "He was doing a stint at the Seaside Special and he came down with some injury. When he came in he said he was going to do the show from his bed over the phone."
She added: "There was so much information - the main challenge was narrowing it down. We could have had about three boards."
The board also includes an image of the hospital's new North Norfolk Macmillan Centre, which is due to open later this year.
Matt Keeling, ops manager, gave a speech and cut a ribbon to officially open the new history wall.