From Bradley Walsh to a charity bed push - hospital's history told in new wall feature

Published: 6:00 AM May 17, 2021

Alex Hannah and Matthew Kelling in front of the new history wall at Cromer Hospital. - Credit: Supplied by Bruce Stratton

From its early days in two converted cottages to its current role keeping people healthy in the midst of a global pandemic, Cromer Hospital has seen a lot of history.

And now some of the many pages from the hospital's past have been remembered on a new wall feature in its first floor lobby.

Bruce Stratton, Alex Hannah and Matthew Kelling in front of the new history wall at Cromer Hospital. - Credit: Supplied by Bruce Stratton

The history wall was unveiled earlier this month to coincide with International Nurses Day - May 12 - which is also Florence Nightingale's birthday.

Alex Hannah, the hospital's directorate PA, said: "It's really lovely and well done and we're starting to get some really good feedback.

"When we hit our 150th anniversary [in 2017] we wanted to do a wall wrap showing the old hospital building, and that turned into a completely different project."

Nurses at Cromer Hospital in front of the new history wall. - Credit: Supplied by Bruce Stratton

Bruce Stratton, who runs the marketing and design business CTIS Ltd in Cromer, designed and printed the board.

Mr Stratton said he was delighted to have been involved in the project, and had himself learned a lot about the hospital.

He said: "I really enjoy undertaking this sort of project. North Norfolk holds a particular place in my heart and to learn more about and to bring that history to life so that others can learn is real pleasure."

The wall features the opening of the original Cromer hospital in two converted cottages in Louden Road, the opening of a dedicated hospital building in Mill Road in 1932 and the first staff photograph taken in front of the current hospital building in 2013.

Also featured on the wall is a photo of Mary Northway and Babs Hitchings in 2002, after the completion of the new hospital building. - Credit: Archant

Other episodes features include a charity 'bed push' from Cromer to Norwich and back in 1981, and a visit by Bradley Walsh in 1988 after a mishap suffered when taking part in the Cromer Pier Show.

Ms Hannah said: "He was doing a stint at the Seaside Special and he came down with some injury. When he came in he said he was going to do the show from his bed over the phone."

She added: "There was so much information - the main challenge was narrowing it down. We could have had about three boards."

A newspaper article from when Bradley Walsh visited Cromer Hospital in 1981, when he taking part in the Seaside Special. - Credit: Archant

The board also includes an image of the hospital's new North Norfolk Macmillan Centre, which is due to open later this year.

Matt Keeling, ops manager, gave a speech and cut a ribbon to officially open the new history wall.

The new history wall at Cromer Hospital. - Credit: Supplied by Bruce Stratton

The original Cromer cottage hospital building on Louden Road is also featured on the new history wall at the current hospital. - Credit: Archant/Archive pic

One of the photos featured on the new history wall at Cromer hospital - at the previous hospital building in 2011. Original picture by Mike Robinson - Credit: Original picture by Mike Robinson



