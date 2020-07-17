Search

Advanced search

New hand and foot surgery available at Cromer Hospital

PUBLISHED: 06:31 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 06:32 17 July 2020

The Cromer orthopaedic team after completing a surgery list as part of the new service at Cromer Hospital. Picture: NNUH

The Cromer orthopaedic team after completing a surgery list as part of the new service at Cromer Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Archant

Patients requiring hand and foot surgery in north Norfolk will now be able to access treatment closer to home as part of measures to restart services following the pandemic.

Cromer Hospital will see up to eight patients a week in the Muriel Thoms Day Procedure Unit, treating conditions such as Dupuytren’s disease, arthritis of the thumb and various foot conditions related to the bone and soft tissue.

You may also want to watch:

Patients are required to self isolate for two weeks and test negative for coronavirus before the surgery.

Matt Keeling, deputy divisional operations director for surgery, said: “There has been a fantastic team effort to launch this new orthopaedic surgery service at Cromer. It is proving popular with our patients who receive the best of both worlds: A friendly local service at Cromer, plus expert care from surgeons and anaesthetists visiting from our main site in Norwich.

“We are delivering more treatment sessions for patients at Cromer now than we were before the pandemic.”

The hospital has also made changes to its phlebotomy services with an appointment system to avoid queues and minimise contact between patients.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Towns get ‘coronavirus wardens’ to keep shoppers safe

Environmental Protection Manager, Emily Capps, is overseeing the social distancing implementation. Picture: North Norfolk District Council/Casey Cooper-Fiske

Chef turns to kids’ clothes as lockdown reveals market gap

Rob and Sarah Grand and son, Joshua, two. The couple, from Sheringham, have launched a new business selling clothes online. Picture: Supplied by Rob Grand

‘It was crucial to get children back in lessons’ - Four schools reopen to all pupils

Pilgrim Federation executive headteacher Mary Dolan. Picture: Ian Burt

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Not part of the village experience’ - noise fears over plans for 2,000 pig farm

File photo of pigs. Plans for a pig farm in Aldborough in north Norfolk have drawn many objections from nearby residents. Picture: Simon Parker

Most Read

Towns get ‘coronavirus wardens’ to keep shoppers safe

Environmental Protection Manager, Emily Capps, is overseeing the social distancing implementation. Picture: North Norfolk District Council/Casey Cooper-Fiske

Chef turns to kids’ clothes as lockdown reveals market gap

Rob and Sarah Grand and son, Joshua, two. The couple, from Sheringham, have launched a new business selling clothes online. Picture: Supplied by Rob Grand

‘It was crucial to get children back in lessons’ - Four schools reopen to all pupils

Pilgrim Federation executive headteacher Mary Dolan. Picture: Ian Burt

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Not part of the village experience’ - noise fears over plans for 2,000 pig farm

File photo of pigs. Plans for a pig farm in Aldborough in north Norfolk have drawn many objections from nearby residents. Picture: Simon Parker

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Tributes paid to teacher and author who proved BBC Mastermind wrong

Dr Richard Joby watches himself on Mastermind. Picture: Archant library

Popular goats make welcome return to seaside cliffs

Cromer's famous bagot goats have returned to the town for the summer. Photo: North Norfolk District Council

Booked up till January and we haven’t even opened yet’: Pub owners’ new spa in huge demand

The Pigs at Edgefield is so popular all its overnight rooms are booked up until September and the new suite, January. Pic: Chris Taylor www.christaylorphoto.co.uk

New hand and foot surgery available at Cromer Hospital

The Cromer orthopaedic team after completing a surgery list as part of the new service at Cromer Hospital. Picture: NNUH

‘It’s been the heartbeat since 1978’ - sadness as leisure centre closes indoor bowls club

Bruce Rossi, outside the leisure centre in North Walsham. Picture: David Bale