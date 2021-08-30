Cancer centre fundraiser hits £5,000 target

Published: 9:09 AM August 30, 2021

Samuel Thomas with the artwork outside the new North Norfolk Macmillan Centre in Cromer. - Credit: Supplied by Samuel Thomas

Every ticket in a raffle supporting a new North Norfolk Macmillan Centre has been sold.

The contest, run by the Friends of Cromer Hospital, raised £5,000 towards outfitting the £4.85m centre, which is expected to open in September.

The prize - won by a man from Kent - was a painting of the sun going down behind Cromer Pier, by Samuel Thomas, who grew up in the town.

Mr Thomas, who now lives in Norwich, said: "I still have a lot of family living in Cromer so it’s a place I have a strong affinity for.

"Cancer is something which affects one in two people in their lifetime so it is something that is going to have an effect on all of us."

A spokesman from the Friends said they were thrilled with the amount raised and thanked Mr Thomas for donating the artwork.

The centre will aim to deliver 600 surgical procedures a year as well as 10,000 outpatient appointments a year.