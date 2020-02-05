Search

Advanced search

Step inside Cromer's new Changing Places toilet

PUBLISHED: 09:10 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:10 05 February 2020

Inside Cromer’'s new accessible toilet. Picture: Andy Langley and Closomat

Inside Cromer''s new accessible toilet. Picture: Andy Langley and Closomat

Archant

A new purpose-built toilet and changing room for those who cannot use standard facilities has been fitted at Cromer visitors' centre.

The Changing Places toilet has a height adjustable adult-sized changing bench and either a tracking or mobile hoist system. It was installed by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) and supplier Closomat.

You may also want to watch:

Project support officer Darren Payne said: "Without such toilet facilities, tens of thousands of disabled people are deprived of enjoying numerous activities most of us take for granted, as they can't find suitable toilet facilities. In worst case scenarios, they face having to be changed on the floor, or just not visit somewhere."

NNDC councillor Emma Spagnola said: "I am aware of two families who are already planning their summer holidays here because this facility will make the town so much more accessible."

The toilet is the first of seven planned across north Norfolk, with work on facilities in Fakenham and Wells starting soon.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

WATCH: Man in 60s knocked to the ground and robbed by gang of teenagers

The linkway between Tesco and Sheringham town centre, where a man was assaulted by young people at the weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

400-year-old pub under new management

New management team at the Wheatsheaf pub in West Beckham. L-R, barmaid Dulcie Bailey, Reece Musson, Linda Musson, Peter Musson, Kevin 'Sid' Freeman, sous-chef, and Steve Smith, consultant chef. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

65ft telecommunications tower could be built on Norfolk farm

A drawing of the proposed telecommunications tower in Letheringsett, north Norfolk. Picture: Planning documents

Do you know how to say these strange place names correctly?

Do you know how local pronounce Hunstanton? Picture: Chris Bishop

Vets warning of suspected dog virus outbreak

Vets in Norfolk are warning of a suspected dog virus outbreak. File pic. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

WATCH: Man in 60s knocked to the ground and robbed by gang of teenagers

The linkway between Tesco and Sheringham town centre, where a man was assaulted by young people at the weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

400-year-old pub under new management

New management team at the Wheatsheaf pub in West Beckham. L-R, barmaid Dulcie Bailey, Reece Musson, Linda Musson, Peter Musson, Kevin 'Sid' Freeman, sous-chef, and Steve Smith, consultant chef. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

65ft telecommunications tower could be built on Norfolk farm

A drawing of the proposed telecommunications tower in Letheringsett, north Norfolk. Picture: Planning documents

Do you know how to say these strange place names correctly?

Do you know how local pronounce Hunstanton? Picture: Chris Bishop

Vets warning of suspected dog virus outbreak

Vets in Norfolk are warning of a suspected dog virus outbreak. File pic. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Step inside Cromer’s new Changing Places toilet

Inside Cromer’'s new accessible toilet. Picture: Andy Langley and Closomat

7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend for every budget

A Jane Austen-themed afternoon tea, cinema screening of Kinky Boots and a Snowdrop Photography Walk are just some of the exciting events taking place in Norfolk at the weekend Credit: L-R Supplied by Strattons Hotel, Matt Crockett and Ian Burt

WATCH: Man in 60s knocked to the ground and robbed by gang of teenagers

The linkway between Tesco and Sheringham town centre, where a man was assaulted by young people at the weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘Underperforming’ town shop to close

Staff working in McColl’s, Aylsham were told of the news on January 27 that the store would cease trading just two months later. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Yellow wind warning issued ahead of gusty weekend

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire
Drive 24