Step inside Cromer's new Changing Places toilet

Inside Cromer''s new accessible toilet. Picture: Andy Langley and Closomat Archant

A new purpose-built toilet and changing room for those who cannot use standard facilities has been fitted at Cromer visitors' centre.

The Changing Places toilet has a height adjustable adult-sized changing bench and either a tracking or mobile hoist system. It was installed by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) and supplier Closomat.

Project support officer Darren Payne said: "Without such toilet facilities, tens of thousands of disabled people are deprived of enjoying numerous activities most of us take for granted, as they can't find suitable toilet facilities. In worst case scenarios, they face having to be changed on the floor, or just not visit somewhere."

NNDC councillor Emma Spagnola said: "I am aware of two families who are already planning their summer holidays here because this facility will make the town so much more accessible."

The toilet is the first of seven planned across north Norfolk, with work on facilities in Fakenham and Wells starting soon.