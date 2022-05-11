News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Wildlife friendly gardens sought in town contest

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:55 PM May 11, 2022
Updated: 5:22 PM May 11, 2022
A scene from the prizegiving of last year's Cromer Green Spaces Wildlife Garden Competition.

A scene from the prizegiving of last year's Cromer Green Spaces Wildlife Garden Competition. - Credit: Francis Cherry

The best gardens for nature in Cromer are being sought as part of a green-fingered competition.

Cromer Green Spaces has launched its Wildlife Garden Competition 2022, with entries open until June 30.  

A spokesman said: "Big or small, a whole garden or a special corner all qualify. But to provide maximum benefit to wildlife, three elements are key: water, food and shelter.

"Wildlife gardening can be great fun for the kids too, so why not encourage them to create a special place for wildlife around your home."

Anyone wishing to enter is asked to email cromergs@gmail.com with a description of no more than 150 words of their 'special space for nature', along with up to five photos. 

There are prizes for the winner and runners-up and a trophy to celebrate the achievements, announced during Cromer Carnvial week, August 13-19. 

For the full rules of the competition, visit cromergreenspaces.wordpress.com/best-wildlife-garden-competition

