Wildlife friendly gardens sought in town contest

A scene from the prizegiving of last year's Cromer Green Spaces Wildlife Garden Competition. - Credit: Francis Cherry

The best gardens for nature in Cromer are being sought as part of a green-fingered competition.

Cromer Green Spaces has launched its Wildlife Garden Competition 2022, with entries open until June 30.

A spokesman said: "Big or small, a whole garden or a special corner all qualify. But to provide maximum benefit to wildlife, three elements are key: water, food and shelter.

"Wildlife gardening can be great fun for the kids too, so why not encourage them to create a special place for wildlife around your home."

Anyone wishing to enter is asked to email cromergs@gmail.com with a description of no more than 150 words of their 'special space for nature', along with up to five photos.

There are prizes for the winner and runners-up and a trophy to celebrate the achievements, announced during Cromer Carnvial week, August 13-19.

For the full rules of the competition, visit cromergreenspaces.wordpress.com/best-wildlife-garden-competition