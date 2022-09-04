News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Scythes put into practice at town's wildlife meadows

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:32 PM September 4, 2022
Cromer Deputy Mayor Emma Spagnola and Tania Evanns of Cromer Green Spaces.

Cromer deputy mayor Emma Spagnola and Tania Evanns of Cromer Green Spaces with the 2022 Wildlife Garden Competition winners and entrants - Credit: Peter Stibbons

Nature lovers in Cromer have tried their hands at using traditional scythes to maintain two wildflower areas.

Richard Brown from the Scythe Association trained Cromer Green Spaces volunteers in the the use of the tools, the use of which dates back thousands of years. 

Richard Brown of The Scythe Association demonstrating scything technique to volunteers.

Richard Brown of The Scythe Association demonstrating scything technique to volunteers - Credit: Hubba Roberts

The group has also just presented prizes in its annual best wildlife garden competition at a ceremony at the grounds of Halsey House. 

Emma Spagnola, deputy mayor, who presented the prizes: “This is something close to my heart, in fact yesterday my sons and I were making bug hotels.

Sharpening the scythes 

Sharpening the scythes - Credit: Brenda Stibbons

"I am so inspired by the habitats that are popping up round town and I smile as I spot a new one.

"I want to congratulate you all for making such a difference to our town and beyond.”

The winner of the trophy - given by Norfolk and Norwich Naturalists’ Society - was Anne Frostick, second place went to Sue Dyke and third was Sarah Woods.

Scything the wildflower areas in North Lodge Park.

Scything the wildflower areas in North Lodge Park - Credit: Hubba Roberts


