Fireworks fans urged to not fly drones during town's displays

Pat West, mayor of Cromer, has asked people to not fly drones during fireworks displays in the town. - Credit: Archant/Graham Corney

Unauthorized use of drones during fireworks displays could stop the events going ahead in Cromer, the mayor of the town has warned.

Pat West, who is also chairman of the town's fireworks committee, said that the use of drones during fireworks displays has increased.

He asked people to not spoil the event by flying drones when they have been requested not to.

At a committee meeting on September 5, members heard from Will Evans, director of Titanium Fireworks, the company that runs displays on New Year's Eve and during carnival in Cromer.

Mr Evans said the law still places drones in the same category as planes and helicopters so that if one flies through a display it is the company's obligation to stop the event.

Mr West said: "The safety of the public comes first and we're advising people flying drones that we won't start or we will stop the display."












