Fire station plans to build new tower

Firefighters practice on a drill tower. Photo: Denise Bradley . ©Archant Photographic 2008

Cromer Fire Station is set to get a new tower.

Cromer Fire Station in Canada Road. Picture: Google StreetView Cromer Fire Station in Canada Road. Picture: Google StreetView

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service plans to demolish the Canada Road station’s existing 12.8-metre hose drying tower and replace it with a 14.8-metre training tower in the same location.

The new tower will be used mainly on Mondays for drills between 6.30pm and 9.30pm.

The fire service’s application says the existing tower has reached the end of it serviceable life.

It says: “The replacement facility will provide an effective and efficient training capability that can be used for ladder drills, pump drills, hose management and safe working at height training.

“A particular benefit is the removal of the need for crew extraction and travel to alternative training venues.”

Cromer Town Council said they supported the plans and the planning authority, North Norfolk District Council, raised no objection.

The service wants to replace 18 towers at fire stations across the county over the next three years at a cost of more than £1.5m.