Search

Advanced search

Fire station plans to build new tower

PUBLISHED: 08:10 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:25 07 September 2020

Firefighters practice on a drill tower. Photo: Denise Bradley .

Firefighters practice on a drill tower. Photo: Denise Bradley .

©Archant Photographic 2008

Cromer Fire Station is set to get a new tower.

Cromer Fire Station in Canada Road. Picture: Google StreetViewCromer Fire Station in Canada Road. Picture: Google StreetView

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service plans to demolish the Canada Road station’s existing 12.8-metre hose drying tower and replace it with a 14.8-metre training tower in the same location.

The new tower will be used mainly on Mondays for drills between 6.30pm and 9.30pm.

The fire service’s application says the existing tower has reached the end of it serviceable life.

You may also want to watch:

It says: “The replacement facility will provide an effective and efficient training capability that can be used for ladder drills, pump drills, hose management and safe working at height training.

“A particular benefit is the removal of the need for crew extraction and travel to alternative training venues.”

Cromer Town Council said they supported the plans and the planning authority, North Norfolk District Council, raised no objection.

The service wants to replace 18 towers at fire stations across the county over the next three years at a cost of more than £1.5m.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I’m taking a massive leap of faith’ - cafe moves due to new coronavirus rules

Julie Cameron's Swallows Coffee Shop is moving due to coronavirus rules. Picture: Supplied by Julie Cameron

Appeal to find 49-year-old Aylsham man

Stephen Taylor. Picture: Norfolk Police

Town turns to community to fund Christmas lights

North Walsham Christmas lights switch on. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Controversial planters spark petition after traders’ fury

Traders are objecting to planters which have been placed in Market Place, Reepham, taking out a number of car parking spaces. Picture: Brittney Woodman

North Norfolk hotel to continue with its own Eat Out to Help Out scheme

Dormy House Hotel in West Runton. Picture: Google Maps

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘I’m taking a massive leap of faith’ - cafe moves due to new coronavirus rules

Julie Cameron's Swallows Coffee Shop is moving due to coronavirus rules. Picture: Supplied by Julie Cameron

Appeal to find 49-year-old Aylsham man

Stephen Taylor. Picture: Norfolk Police

Town turns to community to fund Christmas lights

North Walsham Christmas lights switch on. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Controversial planters spark petition after traders’ fury

Traders are objecting to planters which have been placed in Market Place, Reepham, taking out a number of car parking spaces. Picture: Brittney Woodman

North Norfolk hotel to continue with its own Eat Out to Help Out scheme

Dormy House Hotel in West Runton. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Lifeboat called after yachtsman gets ‘entangled’ in crab pot

Sheringham Lifeboat was called out after a man became tangled in a crab pot off West Runton beach Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘They really enjoyed being back’ - town’s high school sees 99% attendance on return

Students at North Walsham High School returned in their numbers today. Photo: North Walsham High School

‘Worrying’ drop in hand sanitiser use in Norfolk town

Councillor John Rest. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

‘I’m taking a massive leap of faith’ - cafe moves due to new coronavirus rules

Julie Cameron's Swallows Coffee Shop is moving due to coronavirus rules. Picture: Supplied by Julie Cameron

Tourism businesses ‘may not make it through’ 2020 despite record-setting year

Visit East of England executive director Pete Waters Picture: DENISE BRADLEY