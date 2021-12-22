News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Family 'really touched' as stranger gifts wreath after theirs was stolen

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 5:45 PM December 22, 2021
The Cromer family were delighted at the wreath gifted by a stranger.

Gavin Haggart, Poppy Anderson-Haggart, Bertie Anderson-Haggart and Alfred Anderson-Haggart (L-R) are all delighted with the wreath gifted by a stranger. - Credit: Evie Anderson

A family has expressed their gratitude to a stranger who left a wreath on their front porch after theirs was stolen.

Bertie Anderson-Haggart and her family discovered on Monday morning that the wreath hanging on their door in Cabbell Road in Cromer had been taken overnight.

They had moved into the house four days before Christmas in 2020 and had not had time to decorate, so wanted to make it extra special this year.

The new wreath on the family's front door in Cabbell Road in Cromer. 

The new wreath on the family's front door in Cabbell Road in Cromer. - Credit: Bertie Anderson-Haggart

The wreath was handmade and had been created by local florist Sea of Flowers.

Mrs Anderson-Haggart, 43, said: "My husband Gavin noticed it had gone and came in and said something has happened you are going to be upset.

"Our kids Poppy and Alfred were really upset and got freaked out at the idea of someone taking something and of robbers." 

Mrs Anderson-Haggart then posted about it on the Love Cromer Facebook page to warn others and see if it had turned up on someone else's door. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Plea for 'safe and sensible' Christmas amid virus fears
  2. 2 How accurate are lateral flow tests and when should you take one?
  3. 3 Steam boiler of 'Swiss Flying Scotsman' to get makeover in north Norfolk
  1. 4 Hedges could stand 10ft tall in re-wilding project
  2. 5 Bidders flock to poultry auction to snap up Christmas turkeys
  3. 6 WATCH: Seal pup saved from hole after three hour rescue mission
  4. 7 'A baptism of fire' - Family switches engineering business for tattoo studio
  5. 8 Spice Girls and Stereophonics make Gresham's Christmas cover list
  6. 9 Stolen Great Yarmouth car found burnt out in north Norfolk town
  7. 10 Festive train a treat for sight-impaired kids

But the family's sadness was short-lived as by the afternoon a kind stranger had left a handmade wreath with a handwritten letter on their front porch, signed at the end with 'M x'. 

It said: “I saw on Facebook someone took your wreath.

"I’m so sorry, but I wanted to make you a replacement in case it didn’t come back.

“I’m not great at making wreaths but I hope this is an ok replacement and brings a little joy and faith in the kindness of strangers.

“Wishing you a very happy Christmas and a healthy new year."

The letter left to the family left by mystery stranger 'M'. 

The letter left to the family left by mystery stranger 'M'. - Credit: Bertie Anderson-Haggart

Mrs Anderson-Haggart posted a photo of the new wreath hung on her door and the letter on the Facebook group and it has been liked more than 600 times. 

She added: "That morning we had gone to my mum Tina's house in Northrepps and when we came back after lunch there was a new wreath in our front porch and a lovely letter from the mysterious M and we were all really touched.

"We really want to thank M for all the love they have given by their generous and kind act.

"Also seasonal cheer to the thief, we hope they are enjoying their new wreath." 

Christmas
Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Plans have been made to install four glamping pods ag a farm to the south of Northrepps. 

Planning and Development

Glamping pods rejected due to impact on Norfolk beauty spot

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Chris Price, 65, is retiring after running Cromer Car Parts for 27 years.

Car parts salesman retiring after three decades

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The Grove guest-house has been shortlisted for the Hidden Gems Awards, pictured is owner Richard Gra

Hospitality industry facing 'lockdown by stealth', hotel boss says

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The Thursford Christmas Spectacular truly lives up to its name. The cast are pictured performing 'Be My Guest'

Christmas spectacular 'devastated' as Covid forces early curtain call

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon