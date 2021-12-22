Family 'really touched' as stranger gifts wreath after theirs was stolen
- Credit: Evie Anderson
A family has expressed their gratitude to a stranger who left a wreath on their front porch after theirs was stolen.
Bertie Anderson-Haggart and her family discovered on Monday morning that the wreath hanging on their door in Cabbell Road in Cromer had been taken overnight.
They had moved into the house four days before Christmas in 2020 and had not had time to decorate, so wanted to make it extra special this year.
The wreath was handmade and had been created by local florist Sea of Flowers.
Mrs Anderson-Haggart, 43, said: "My husband Gavin noticed it had gone and came in and said something has happened you are going to be upset.
"Our kids Poppy and Alfred were really upset and got freaked out at the idea of someone taking something and of robbers."
Mrs Anderson-Haggart then posted about it on the Love Cromer Facebook page to warn others and see if it had turned up on someone else's door.
Most Read
- 1 Plea for 'safe and sensible' Christmas amid virus fears
- 2 How accurate are lateral flow tests and when should you take one?
- 3 Steam boiler of 'Swiss Flying Scotsman' to get makeover in north Norfolk
- 4 Hedges could stand 10ft tall in re-wilding project
- 5 Bidders flock to poultry auction to snap up Christmas turkeys
- 6 WATCH: Seal pup saved from hole after three hour rescue mission
- 7 'A baptism of fire' - Family switches engineering business for tattoo studio
- 8 Spice Girls and Stereophonics make Gresham's Christmas cover list
- 9 Stolen Great Yarmouth car found burnt out in north Norfolk town
- 10 Festive train a treat for sight-impaired kids
But the family's sadness was short-lived as by the afternoon a kind stranger had left a handmade wreath with a handwritten letter on their front porch, signed at the end with 'M x'.
It said: “I saw on Facebook someone took your wreath.
"I’m so sorry, but I wanted to make you a replacement in case it didn’t come back.
“I’m not great at making wreaths but I hope this is an ok replacement and brings a little joy and faith in the kindness of strangers.
“Wishing you a very happy Christmas and a healthy new year."
Mrs Anderson-Haggart posted a photo of the new wreath hung on her door and the letter on the Facebook group and it has been liked more than 600 times.
She added: "That morning we had gone to my mum Tina's house in Northrepps and when we came back after lunch there was a new wreath in our front porch and a lovely letter from the mysterious M and we were all really touched.
"We really want to thank M for all the love they have given by their generous and kind act.
"Also seasonal cheer to the thief, we hope they are enjoying their new wreath."