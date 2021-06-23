Shock rise in demand for foodbank's kids' meals

Published: 12:25 PM June 23, 2021

A foodbank saw a "shock" 68pc jump in the number of children it helped feed in the past 12 months.

Cromer and District Foodbank, which is changing its name to North Norfolk Foodbank, is feeding more people than ever before over a wider area.

Tim Morton, manager of the foodbank based at Cromer Methodist Church Hall, said the rise in need had been shocking.

He said: “If you look at it objectively it is a shock. But we were experiencing an unprecedented demand.

Tim Morton, project manager of North Norfolk Foodbank. - Credit: Sabrina Johnson

“We were working flat out all year but we were never overwhelmed because we saw an increase in donations."

In the 2020/21 financial year the charity accepted 2,081 vouchers, which was up 27pc on the previous year.

Over the same time frame they fed 5,814 people, which was up 43pc on 2019/20.

Of that total, 2,633 were children, a rise of 68pc on 2019/20.

Mr Morton said: "Donations were up 50pc during the 2020/21 financial year so although we had an increase in demand, it was being met.

“So we weren’t surprised but our aim was always to make sure when people were in crisis that we met their needs.”

Mr Morton praised the volunteer team at the foodbank, calling their work "amazing".

The rename, which has been on the cards for a few years, is to better reflect the geographical area the foodbank supports and follows an expansion to the west of the county to cover Wells.

Mr Morton said: "It's a really good idea because when you call yourself Cromer and District Foodbank people assume you just do Cromer and Roughton."

"In the last year, we have expanded the operation to include an outlet in Wells. I think it makes a lot of sense for us to be the North Norfolk Foodbank.

"The name is different but everything else is the same, the same volunteers filling the same need."

The food bank extends as far as Aylsham in the south of the area, and Stalham and Catfield in the east.

The food bank is accepting donations and anyone wishing to support the organisation financially is now asked to make cheques payable to the North Norfolk Foodbank.











