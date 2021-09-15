Bid to extend Cromer crematorium with woodland burial site
- Credit: Ian Burt
A crematorium on the north coast could be extended with alternative burial arrangements in an area of quiet woodland.
Cromer Town Council has applied to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) to build a new graveyard immediately to the west of the existing Cromer cemetery.
Access would be from Holt Road using the existing infrastructure and additional paved footpaths.
The proposal also includes plans for a draught lobby and glazed doors to the crematorium chapel, a shelter for charging electric buggies next to the cemetery, an orientation building and toilet in the woodland, and 14 additional car parking spaces.
In a letter to North Norfolk District Council's planning department, Nigel Pearce, district councillor for Roughton ward, said the application is "complex" but "it does fulfill a need for future requirements".
Norfolk Coast Partnership has raised concerns over new lighting having an impact on the woodland.
