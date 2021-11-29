News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Christmas service returns to crematorium

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:57 AM November 29, 2021
Cromer crematorium, run by Westerleigh Group, have had new video systems installed by Obitus, the le

Cromer Crematorium is to host its traditional Christmas Carol and Remembrance Service this year. - Credit: Westerleigh Group

People will be able to remember their loved ones at a Christmas carol and remembrance service at Cromer Crematorium on December 8.

The annual service was only run online last year due to Covid, but this year people will be able to watch the event in person or online. 

The one-hour service, starting at 6pm, will include readings and carol singing, and will feature performances from Years 5 and 6 pupils at St Mary’s primary school in Roughton. 

Rodney Clark-Ward, site manager, said: “We are so pleased to be able to welcome families back into our chapel for the Christmas carol and remembrance service this year.

“This event is always popular and while webcasting it last year meant that we were still able to share the seasonal service, there’s nothing quite like being here in person."

Booking is not required to attend in person, and people can watch online at events.obitus.com using the username ‘Cromer’ and the password ‘Tree’.  

Cromer News

