Community shed appeals for space to use

Richard Wall, from Cromer Community Shed, which is looking for a place to base itself for at least six months. - Credit: Supplied by Richard Wall

A group that wants to start a community shed in Cromer has appealed for a space it could borrow or rent for at least six months.

Richard Wall, who is leading the project, said the group had been offered a prospect of a more permanent home, but that was unable to proceed for the foreseeable future because of Covid pressures.

Mr Wall said the Cromer Community Shed was a part of the Men's Shed movement, but would "definitely not be just for men".

He said: "The club is about helping lonely people to have some fun and meet people, we will have a workshop where people can come and be helped to make or mend things - or just drink tea or coffee and talk to those around them.

"We had hoped to be up and running much faster, but a combination of circumstances has caused this delay. We know there are lots of people in our community who would benefit from our help and are really keen to offer this.

"Do you know of anywhere that we could use? If the building needs work, perhaps we could strike a deal."

Anyone who can help can email

cromeranddistrictmensshed@gmail.com or call Mr Wall on 07809 627529.