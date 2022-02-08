A Second World War Spitfire will fly over Cromer in a series of commemorative events which had been postponed in 2020. - Credit: Cromer Town Council

A Second World War Spitfire plane will fly over Cromer this summer in a series of commemorations which had been held over from 2020.

The events which had been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic will now take place during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June this year.

On June 2, there will be a flypast and display of a Spitfire over the sea. The last time such an event was held in Cromer was in September 2013 when thousands visited to witness the iconic plane.

Poppies on display in Cromer.

Councillor David Pritchard, chairman of the events and commemorations committee, said: “This is a marvellous coup for the town, residents and visitors."

Earlier that day, a street party will be held for the people who volunteered with Cromer Cares throughout the pandemic.

Julie Chance, Cromer town clerk, said a street party will be held on June 2 to say thank you to people who volunteered during the pandemic.

Julie Chance, the town clerk who also recently won an award for her work with Cromer Cares, said: “This is an opportunity for the town to recognise the hours of work provided by volunteers during lockdown.

"This is the least we can do," she added.

On June 3, the Poppy Panels near the War Memorial will be dedicated in a service where military groups and charities will be invited to attend along with residents and visitors to the town, while that evening 'Folk on the Pier' will hold events in a Grand Marquee erected in North Lodge Park.

Saturday, June 3, will bring a display of military vehicles outside the Cromer Town Council offices for the postponed VE Day, VJ Day and the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain commemorations.

On Sunday, there will be a service at the Parish Church at 3pm.

In 2020, the town council had planned to commemorate several occasions including the 75th anniversary of VE Day in May and VJ Day in August.

One of the ceramic poppies that will go on display this June in Cromer.

The council had also agreed to make and display 4,500 ceramic poppies.

The poppies have been kept safe and secure since volunteers finished making them with the help and guidance of Sue Mears of the Sticky Earth Café on Church Street.

They are available for advance purchase with or without steel 'stems' and in red or purple.

The red poppies will cascade from the side window of the Church while the purple poppies will encircle a life-size wicker horse.