Search

Advanced search

Families dodge legal action over flats' no-pets policy

PUBLISHED: 10:35 25 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:35 25 January 2020

Clevedon House, Cromer, residents Esme Gubbins, 57, with her daughter, Salima, 14, and their pet dog, Eddy. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Clevedon House, Cromer, residents Esme Gubbins, 57, with her daughter, Salima, 14, and their pet dog, Eddy. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Archant

People living in a block of flats who were told they would have to give up their pets or face legal action within 28 days are sill living with their four-legged friends, almost a year on.

A copy of the letter sent to residents of Clevedon House, Cromer, demanding they remove their pets. Picture: STUART ANDERSONA copy of the letter sent to residents of Clevedon House, Cromer, demanding they remove their pets. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

The demand was sent to people living at Clevedon House in Prince of Wales Road, Cromer, on February 28 last year by Watsons Block Services, the agents of the freeholder of the property, but was then not acted upon.

The letter left residents including Esme Gubbins, 57, who lives with her 14-year-old daughter, Salima, facing the difficult choice of whether to give up their beloved pet or move out all together.

Miss Gubbins said it was a decision they had thankfully not yet had to face, but she criticised Watsons for not keeping them informed.

She said: "They just went completely quiet on it without saying what their decision was.

Clevedon House in Prince of Wales Road, Cromer, where residents have been told they have to give up their pets within 28 days. Picture: STUART ANDERSONClevedon House in Prince of Wales Road, Cromer, where residents have been told they have to give up their pets within 28 days. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

"We are lucky to be able to keep our pets but disgusted that they didn't have the courtesy to inform us of any new decision."

Miss Gubbins and Salima have an English toy terrier called Eddy, who they feared they would have to give up because the dog helped with Salima's anxiety issues.

You may also want to watch:

Clevedon House is home to a number of residents who rent their flats from landlords, and others who own their own homes. But the freehold for the whole block is owned separately, and the freeholder can set rules of occupancy.

There is a clause in the lease with the freeholder - which the owners of the individual flats signed - saying: "No bird, dog or other animal shall be kept in the premises without the written consent of the lessor which may be withdrawn at any time."

But the clause has not been enforced.

But Alison Crawford, head of business operations at Watsons, did not say the freeholder's position had changed.

She said: "We continue to work with our client - the freeholder, and the leaseholders of the building.

"The position of the freeholder was confirmed in the letter dated February 28, 2019.

"Leaseholders have been referred to the terms of their lease."

Most Read

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka outside The Suffield Arms pub at Gunton near North Walsham which is being completely renovated. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Meet new team running village pub with Spanish twist

Manager Jose Manuel Cabrera Sanchez with the Spanish ham at The Walpole Arms in Itteringham. Pictures; Brittany Woodman

Bargain hunter to close vintage clothing shop after 32 years

Last year's North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend. Many people choose clothing and accessories from Past Caring in Holt. Pic; Archant

Former hotel and wedding venue which shut down is up for sale

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Motorists urged to add extra time to journeys amid roadworks

Motorists have been warned to add extra time onto their journeys this week due to roadworks in a seaside town. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka outside The Suffield Arms pub at Gunton near North Walsham which is being completely renovated. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Meet new team running village pub with Spanish twist

Manager Jose Manuel Cabrera Sanchez with the Spanish ham at The Walpole Arms in Itteringham. Pictures; Brittany Woodman

Bargain hunter to close vintage clothing shop after 32 years

Last year's North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend. Many people choose clothing and accessories from Past Caring in Holt. Pic; Archant

Former hotel and wedding venue which shut down is up for sale

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Motorists urged to add extra time to journeys amid roadworks

Motorists have been warned to add extra time onto their journeys this week due to roadworks in a seaside town. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the North Norfolk News

‘It’s time to let go and move on’ - Coastguard selling wife’s gallery for £250,000

Ian Powell and his late wife Pam pictured in 2005 in Mundesley Gallery. Pic: Archant library

Families dodge legal action over flats’ no-pets policy

Clevedon House, Cromer, residents Esme Gubbins, 57, with her daughter, Salima, 14, and their pet dog, Eddy. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

‘Chaotic’ month ahead as town centre is dug up for gas works

North Walsham's town centre streets are facing a programme of major gas works. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘It has made me a bit paranoid’ - what is life like with no sense of smell?

Left, Emma Brennan and, right, Ben Garrod. Both have spoken out about their experiences with anosmia. Photos: Emma Brennan/The Forum

Parents defend nursery’s ‘requires improvement’ rating

Aylmerton Village Hall in north Norfolk, where Little Sprouts nursery is based. Picture: Stuart Anderson
Drive 24