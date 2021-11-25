Sensory tent to feature at lights switch-on

Emma Spagnola, who is organising a sensory tent to Cromer Parish Church during the Christmas lights switch-on, which has been funded by the town council. - Credit: Supplied by Emma Spagnola

Lights, noise and crowds are an inescapable part of major events, but they can be overwhelming for people with autism or sensory issues.

But now a new 'sensory tent' is being set up inside Cromer Parish Church to give people a refuge during the town's Christmas festival and lights switch-on, and hopefully its summer carnival and other annual drawcards.

Emma Spagnola, from Cromer, who is organising the tent for the December 4 festival, said: "It is being funded by Cromer Town Council, and it will have bean bags, weighted blankets, ear defenders and fidget toys.

"Basically, if anyone comes into town with a family member or someone they look after with sensory issues, this will give them a place to hide away for a few minutes before they go out to rejoin the festivities."

The festival starts at 10am, featuring a Christmas tree display in the church, reindeer, street entertainers, a torchlit parade, carol singing and a presentation of prizes to carol singers.

The lights will be switched on just after 5.45pm.