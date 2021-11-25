News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Sensory tent to feature at lights switch-on

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 1:46 PM November 25, 2021
Emma Spagnola, Liberal Democrat candidate for Suffield Park in the 2019 North Norfolk District Counc

Emma Spagnola, who is organising a sensory tent to Cromer Parish Church during the Christmas lights switch-on, which has been funded by the town council. - Credit: Supplied by Emma Spagnola

Lights, noise and crowds are an inescapable part of major events, but they can be overwhelming for people with autism or sensory issues.

But now a new 'sensory tent' is being set up inside Cromer Parish Church to give people a refuge during the town's Christmas festival and lights switch-on, and hopefully its summer carnival and other annual drawcards. 

Emma Spagnola, from Cromer, who is organising the tent for the December 4 festival, said: "It is being funded by Cromer Town Council, and it will have bean bags, weighted blankets, ear defenders and fidget toys.

Cromer Christmas Lights switch on by the town church. Pictured is Olly Day and the cast who are perf

Olly Day and the cast of a previous Cromer Pier Christmas Show at a lights-switch on in the town. Mr Day and the cast of this year's show will be part of the switch-on event on December 4. - Credit: Mark Bullimore

"Basically, if anyone comes into town with a family member or someone they look after with sensory issues, this will give them a place to hide away for a few minutes before they go out  to rejoin the festivities."

The festival starts at 10am, featuring a Christmas tree display in the church, reindeer, street entertainers, a torchlit parade, carol singing and a presentation of prizes to carol singers. 

The lights will be switched on just after 5.45pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 First look inside north Norfolk's new £12.7m leisure centre
  2. 2 Heritage line’s general manager to retire after 40 years in the rail industry
  3. 3 WATCH: Dashcam footage shows near miss between deer and two cars
  1. 4 Property spotlight: Burnham Market cottage on sale for £725k
  2. 5 WATCH: Stunning moment thousands of geese take flight over nature reserve
  3. 6 Part of A148 closed due to crash
  4. 7 Firefighters to scale church for charity
  5. 8 Two new community clubs launched by mum from Holt
  6. 9 Nominees for the North Norfolk Awards 2021 revealed
  7. 10 New online shopping service for Broadland launches
Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

North Norfolk Railway Olivia Colman

Hollywood star rides the Norfolk Lights Express

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Reef leisure centre will open in Sheringham on Wednesday, November 30.

Opening date of £12.7m leisure centre revealed

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Allan Kelly, Colin Page and Ian Jackson organisers of protest against plans to pedestrianise North W

Protest held against 'pedestrian-friendly' plans in North Walsham

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Santa in his grotto at Holt's annual Christmas event

Gallery

PICTURES: Hundreds gather for Holt's dazzling Christmas lights switch-on

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon