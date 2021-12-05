News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Light it up! Hundreds flock to Cromer Christmas festival

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:55 AM December 5, 2021
Children enjoying the Cromer Christmas light switch on event. Picture: Danielle Booden

Christmas got into full swing in Cromer when hundreds of people took to the high street for the town's lights switch-on.

Mike Bossingham, town mayor, said Saturday's rain failed to dampen the mood and visitors were keen to soak up the seasonal spirit. 

Mr Bossingham said: "We had a huge crowd for the actual switch-on and all day it was very busy. I spoke to some traders who said they'd had a good day and I think everyone was very pleased."

The mayor, town crier Mark Northway and Father Christmas led a torchlit procession, and pier show stars Olly Day and Jo Little got the crowd laughing with a few gags. 

Mr Bossingham and the winners of the town's Christmas poster competition pushed the button to switch on the high street's thousands of coloured lights. The winners were Leni Kirk of Gresham Village School, Halle Harris and Elsie Jackson-Hall of St Mary's, Roughton, and John Hedge Prize winner Travis Bindley from Sidestrand School.

