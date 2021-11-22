News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Tunnel of light appears in Cromer ahead of Christmas lights switch-on

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 4:04 PM November 22, 2021
Cromer Christmas Tunnel of Light.

The Cromer Christmas Lights team putting up the Tunnel of Light outside the church on Saturday (November 20). - Credit: Cromer Christmas Lights

Volunteers who organise the annual Christmas lights display in Cromer have built a multi-coloured tunnel of light.

The new attraction, sitting outside the town's parish church, is almost four metres long and will contain 15,000 individual bulbs.

Paul Whittingham, a member of Cromer Christmas Lights, said the group designed and built the arch using three garden arches and wire mesh.

The Tunnel of Light outside Cromer Parish Church.

The Tunnel of Light outside Cromer Parish Church. It will be switched on during a festive event on December 4. - Credit: Cromer Christmas Lights

"It's something I've had in my mind for some years now. In the end, I had hoped to do something last year, but lockdown prevented it.

"We had some money available for this year and we thought it would be a good time to do it," he said.

Cromer Christmas Tunnel of Light

The almost 4m long Tunnel of Light, containing 15,000 lights, will be illuminated in Cromer on December 4. - Credit: Cromer Christmas Lights

He hopes that lots of people will see the tunnel when it is switched on for the first time.

"I think it will be quite a popular thing," he added.

All of the town's lights will have been put up by next weekend, ready for the big switch-on event on December 4.


