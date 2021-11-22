The Cromer Christmas Lights team putting up the Tunnel of Light outside the church on Saturday (November 20). - Credit: Cromer Christmas Lights

Volunteers who organise the annual Christmas lights display in Cromer have built a multi-coloured tunnel of light.

The new attraction, sitting outside the town's parish church, is almost four metres long and will contain 15,000 individual bulbs.

Paul Whittingham, a member of Cromer Christmas Lights, said the group designed and built the arch using three garden arches and wire mesh.

"It's something I've had in my mind for some years now. In the end, I had hoped to do something last year, but lockdown prevented it.

"We had some money available for this year and we thought it would be a good time to do it," he said.

He hopes that lots of people will see the tunnel when it is switched on for the first time.

"I think it will be quite a popular thing," he added.

All of the town's lights will have been put up by next weekend, ready for the big switch-on event on December 4.



