North Norfolk News > News

'Unauthorised' items to be removed from cemetery

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:47 AM September 1, 2022
Cromer Cemetery. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Cromer Cemetery. - Credit: Archant

People with loved ones interred at Cromer Cemetery have been asked to remove any 'unauthorised items' placed on graves.

Cromer Town Council has said an inspection will carried out at the site off Holt Road on September 13, when banned items will be removed before being stored for eight months so family members can collect them. 

Unauthorised items include breakables such as glass, ceramic or terracotta, and items which emit light, sound or movement such as windchimes or solar lights.

The town clerk said: "[The council] reserves the right to remove any items without notice which, if in the opinion of the burial authority, they present a safety risk - particularly if damaged."

The council said the only tributes allowed at cremation plots were flowers in inset vases, Christmas wreathes and flowers laid immediately after the interment of ashes. 

Christmas wreathes can be placed at grave sites, but will be removed by the end of February at the latest.

