Return of town's carnival hailed as a success

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:50 AM August 24, 2022
'Oompa-Loompas' at Cromer Carnival's costume party. 

'Oompa-Loompas' at Cromer Carnival's costume party. - Credit: Andreas Yiasimi andreaspictures.com

The return of Cromer's annual carnival has been hailed as a success - despite a couple of hiccups due to the weather. 

Tony Shipp, carnival chairman, said: "There was a fantastic atmosphere in the town all week.

"The local people were very keen and pleased to see it back and I think people visiting the town were happy to see something they could join in and have fun with." 

A 'Tiger King' inspired couple at Cromer Carnival's costume party. 

A 'Tiger King' inspired couple at Cromer Carnival's costume party. - Credit: Andreas Yiasimi andreaspictures.com

Dull skies meant the Red Arrows only made a flyby rather than a full aerial display on Carnival Day Wednesday last week, and fireworks and a couple of other events had to be called off due to the extreme heat. 

But Mr Shipp said: "Other than that all the events were very well attended. Everybody has Cromer at heart, and that's the main thing."

Mr Shipp said the carnival organising team - which has recently gained a few new members - were now looking ahead to an event at Halloween, and there would also be a public meeting to discuss plans for next year's carnival.

A Viking at Cromer Carnival's costume party. 

A Viking at Cromer Carnival's costume party. - Credit: Andreas Yiasimi andreaspictures.com

Colourful costumes at Cromer Carnival's costume party. 

Colourful costumes at Cromer Carnival's costume party. - Credit: Andreas Yiasimi andreaspictures.com

A trio dressed up for Cromer Carnival's costume party. 

A trio dressed up for Cromer Carnival's costume party. - Credit: Andreas Yiasimi andreaspictures.com

A pair dressed up for Cromer Carnival's costume party. 

A pair dressed up for Cromer Carnival's costume party. - Credit: Andreas Yiasimi andreaspictures.com

Teletubbies inspired these costumes at Cromer Carnival's costume party. 

Teletubbies inspired these costumes at Cromer Carnival's costume party. - Credit: Andreas Yiasimi andreaspictures.com

Top Gun these costumes at Cromer Carnival's costume party. 

Top Gun costumes at Cromer Carnival's costume party. - Credit: Andreas Yiasimi andreaspictures.com

People dressed up for the Cromer Carnival costume party. 

People dressed up for the Cromer Carnival costume party. - Credit: Andreas Yiasimi andreaspictures.com


Stuart Anderson
Stuart Anderson
Grace Piercy
