Carnival's 'royal family' put best foot forward

The 'royal family' for this year's Cromer Carnival are putting their best feet forward.

The youngsters have had a dress rehearsal ahead of carnival week, which has been missing from the town since 2019 because of the pandemic.

Miss Cromer, Amy Gibson, attendants Dawn Daniels, Isabel Webdale and Isla Davies and princess Poppy Spanton donned tiaras, gowns and sashes, and prince Thomas Elliott was looking dashing in his best suit for the rehearsal.

Andreas Yiasimi, the carnival's official photographer, captured the group's stroll along the seafront in a series of stunning images.

He said: "Embrace the moment amazing people, it truly is something very special. I wish, Amy, Dawn, Isabel, Isla, Poppy and Thomas a memorable carnival."

The carnival will run from August 13 to 19, with many of the biggest events, including the street parade and display by the Red Arrows, taking place on Wednesday, August 17.

The year's Cromer Carnival royal family are ready for the big week. - Credit: Andreas Yiasimi








