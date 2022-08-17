Cromer Carnival 2022: Fun of town's biggest week returns

One of the winners of the Waiters and Waitresses Race at Cromer Carnival, Adriana Adamescu from the Hotel de Paris, with Miss Cromer Amy Gibson (right) and senior attendant Dawn Daniels. - Credit: Andreas Yiasimi

From jousting displays to foot races with drink-laden trays, all the traditional highlights of Cromer Carnival have returned after a three-year absence.

Thousands of people have flocked to the town for carnival week, which has not gone ahead since 2019 due to the pandemic.

People lined the ramp in front of Cromer Pier on Sunday for the crowning of Miss Cromer - Amy Gibson - and her 'royal family'.

And Adriana Adamescu from the Hotel de Paris was among the winners of the waiters and waitresses races on the Esplanade on Monday.

There is due to be plenty of action at the Runton Road carnival site today (Wednesday), including a fun fair, sword fighting and jousting displays and a demonstration by the daring motorcyclists of Bolddog FMX.

The world-renowned Red Arrows are expected to arrive at 12.30pm, and the carnival parade is due to take place from 7pm.

