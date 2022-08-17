Cromer Carnival 2022: Fun of town's biggest week returns

Published:
11:34 AM August 17, 2022
From jousting displays to foot races with drink-laden trays, all the traditional highlights of Cromer Carnival have returned after a three-year absence.
Thousands of people have flocked to the town for carnival week, which has not gone ahead since 2019 due to the pandemic.
People lined the ramp in front of Cromer Pier on Sunday for the crowning of Miss Cromer - Amy Gibson - and her 'royal family'.
The crowd watching the crowning of Miss Cromer in front of the Hotel de Paris.
And Adriana Adamescu from the Hotel de Paris was among the winners of the waiters and waitresses races on the Esplanade on Monday.
There is due to be plenty of action at the Runton Road carnival site today (Wednesday), including a fun fair, sword fighting and jousting displays and a demonstration by the daring motorcyclists of Bolddog FMX.
The world-renowned Red Arrows are expected to arrive at 12.30pm, and the carnival parade is due to take place from 7pm.
Adriana Adamescu from Cromer's Hotel de Paris taking part in the Waiters and Waitresses Race at Cromer Carnival.
A participant in the Waiters and Waitresses Race at Cromer Carnival.
Participants in the Waiters and Waitresses Race at Cromer Carnival.
Cromer's town crier Mark Northway with carnival prince Thomas Elliott and princess Poppy Spanton at the crowning as part of the town's carnival.
The team from Tides Restaurant on Cromer Pier at the town's annual carnival.
Emma Jones and Hayden Lee, team leaders from Tides Restaurant on Cromer Pier, with trophies for winning a 'best dressed' category as part of the waiters and waitresses race.
Cromer Carnival prince Thomas Elliott and princess Poppy Spanton on their way to the crowning.
The Cromer Carnival 'royal family' get ready for the crowning event on the Sunday of the carnival.
A participant in the waiters and waitresses race at Cromer Carnival.
