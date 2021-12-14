News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Friends group donates £665,000 to cancer centre

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 1:26 PM December 14, 2021
Cromer Community and Hospital Friends at new Macmillan Centre.

Cromer Community and Hospital Friends gathered at the new Macmillan Centre to mark the donation. - Credit: Supplied by NNUH NHS Foundation Trust

A massive fundraising effort has led to the donation of £665,000 to north Norfolk's new cancer unit.

The Cromer Community and Hospital Friends has raised the money for the North Norfolk Macmillan Centre at Cromer and District Hospital, following the centre's opening in September.

The funds will pay for prostate biopsy equipment, furniture and a state-of-the-art point of care testing blood analyser.

Shirley Davies, chairman of the Friends, said:  "As a small charity run by volunteers we were daunted by the task of raising half a million pounds - our biggest project by far. 

"However, we soon realised that the community was really behind us, and it is thanks to them that we not only achieved our target, but exceeded it within eighteen months, even with Covid restrictions in place for most of that time."

The centre, which cost £4.85 million to build, is there to cater for an expected boom in demand for local cancer services. It is estimated the need for such services could rise by more than 200pc over the next 10 years.

Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The cliff fall threw tonnes of sand and soil onto the beach at Mundesley in north Norfolk. 

Huge cliff collapse dumps tonnes of sand on to north Norfolk beach

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
A cliff slide at Mundesley in north Norfolk sent tonnes of sand and soil crashing onto the beac

'I want to move' - Man left terrified after huge Norfolk cliff slide

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia's Delay Repay compensation scheme has been ranked among the most efficient in the UK

Norfolk Live News

Trains cancelled after lorry crashes into bridge

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Laura Fulcher, 38, from Holt

Woman says symptom diary could 'save lives' after wait for cancer diagnosis

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon