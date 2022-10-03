War memorial stone reinstalled 100 years after first unveiling

The First World War memorial stone at Cabbell Park in Cromer has been reinstated one hundred years after it was first unveiled. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

A memorial stone dedicated to men who died in the First World War has been reinstalled in a park in Cromer - one hundred years after it was first unveiled.

The First World War memorial stone, located by the entrance to Cromer Group Practice and Cabbell Park off Mill Road, was put into storage during the construction of the surgery.

Cabbell Park Football Ground, the home of Cromer Town FC since 1922, is itself a war memorial.

It was named after Mrs Benjamin Bond-Cabbell, who donated the land to the town in remembrance of Cromer residents who died in the First World War, and was opened on September 6, 1922.

As the stone deteriorated in the years before it was removed, it is currently impossible to read everything the memorial says.

The engraving on the war memorial stone at Cabbell Park in Cromer is now difficult to read. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

But it is understood from archives shared with local councillors by a local architectural historian that the stone is engraved with the words:

"Bond-Cabbell Park, given by Mrs Benjamin B. Bond-Cabbell of Cromer Hall to the town of Cromer in grateful remembrance of the inhabitants of Cromer who gave their lives in the Great War 1914-18 and in gratitude to those whose lives were spared. Opened 6 September 1922 by Mrs Benjamin B. Bond-Cabbell."

The reinstatement work was completed by North Norfolk District Council's contractor, Malcolm Abbs Ltd.

Emma Spagnola, Liberal Democrat candidate for Suffield Park in the 2019 North Norfolk District Council election. Picture: SUPPLIED BY THE CANDIDATE - Credit: Emma Spagnola

Emma Spagnola, North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) ward member for Suffield Park, said: "It is wonderful to see the World War One memorial back where it should be and looking so beautiful in its new plinth.

"The workmen and our property services team have done a sterling job.

"I look forward to supporting efforts to consider the long-term future of the memorial stone and its potential further restoration," she added.

In the longer term, the football ground could move to the south of Cromer, subject to an eventual planning application and the potential development of 300 homes.

There is no decision yet on whether the memorial stone, which is linked to the Mill Road site, would follow.

Among the possibilities are that the stone could be re-engraved or replaced.