Art Deco block to become seafront art gallery

Art will soon fill the walls of an Art Deco building on Cromer's seafront.

The not-for-profit group Cromer Artspace is taking over the lease of the ground floor of the 1930s chalet building at the western end of the Esplanade.

The district-council owned space has been vacant for around 10 years, and the art group are hoping to turn it into a hub for local artists.

Ruth Brumby, a Cromer Artspace's trustees, said: "There are so many artists working in the area it's extraordinary, and it's a slice of life a lot of people don't get to see.

Shelia Robinson, left, and Ruth Brumby, both trustees of Artspace Cromer. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

"This space is stylish and it represents the very best of Cromer.

"Our first show is going to be an auction of works donated by local artists and we have been overwhelmed by the response."

The show, called It All Starts Here, runs from April 30 to May 18. Artists wishing to donate work or find out more about the space can visit cromer-artspace.uk/give-us-a-shout.







