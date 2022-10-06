Coastal life will be the focus of autumn festival

Shelia Robinson, left, and Ruth Brumby, both trustees of Artspace Cromer, in front of the Artspace on the Prom. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

The past, present and future of living in a coastal area will all go under the microscope at an upcoming Autumn Arts Festival in Cromer.

The group Cromer Artspace is planning to run its second such festival from October 20-30. The event will have the theme 'Now, Then and What Next' and include an exhibition, workshops, film screenings, live performances, walks and talks.

Award-winning writer James McDermott, from Holt, is among the highlights of the programme - he will give a talk at Comer Library on Thursday, October 27 from 11am-1pm.

Ruth Brumby, a Cromer Artspace trustee, said: "The theme this year explores the experience of living in and visiting our coastal area, including reflections on heritage and aspirations for the future.

Writer James McDermott will give a talk as part of the Autumn Art Festival in Cromer. - Credit: Relish Theatre

"It’s a dynamic collaboration between the arts and other communities, exploring the changing nature of our coast."

The exhibition will take place at the Artspace on the Prom, below the zig-zag pathway on Cromer's western promenade. It will be open daily 11am-4pm and entry is free. Other events will be at Cromer Community Centre in Garden Street.

Ms Brumby added: "There will also be opportunities to participate in art workshops, learning skills to make your own works – ceramics, textiles, figure drawing, animation and puppet making.

"You can find out more about the heritage of our area through storytelling, a lantern show, songs talks and a puppet show.

"You can also share your own memories, drawings, photographs and writing in an exhibition at the community hall, as well as listening to oral histories.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for residents and visitors of all ages to celebrate the heritage of our coast and to consider its future."

Other events on the programme include a ceramic tile making workshop with Karen Pearson on October 20, puppet shows and a puppet making workshop with Gemma Khawaja on October 22 and a 'Let's talk about art' talk on October 24 with Phil Barrett.

There will also be a poetry workshop on October 25 with Rosemary Appleton and an animation workshop on October 26 with Suzie Hanna.

To find out more or to book, visit cromer-artspace.uk.