Old comrades finally meet after months of isolation

Published: 10:27 AM June 9, 2021

Bishop John Mills presents a plaque to Cromer's Breakers cafe owners Nikki and Martin Rodwell to thank them for their support of armed forces veterans. - Credit: Supplied by Bishop John

Monthly meetings of armed forces veterans have been planned for the rest of the year following months of social isolation due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The Cromer Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club met for the first time since February 2020 at the town's Breaker’s Café in late May.

Bishop Dr John Mills, who lives in Holt, said 22 people were at the meeting, which started with a pause to remember comrades who had died since the previous meeting.

He said: "Everyone then had a great breakfast and good comradeship."

During the meeting, a plaque was presented to the cafe's owners, Martin and Nikki Rodwell, and their staff to thank them for the support they have given armed forces veterans.

Meetings of the club take place on every third Sunday of the month at 10am, email afvbccromer@talktalk.net or find the group on Facebook for more.

The Cromer Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club has resumed its monthly gatherings at Breakers Cafe in Cromer. - Credit: Supplied by the club